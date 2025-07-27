UAE’S FLOWER MARKET TO SURGE 13.7% BY 2028

Flower Exhibition at MyPlant & Garden Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager, Myplant & Garden

MyPlant & Garden Middle East to become the region’s premier B2B hub for the rising demand in floriculture and horticulture.

We’re calling on florists, nurseries, growers, wholesalers and suppliers to be part of the region’s most dynamic B2B platform for plants, flowers, landscaping, and outdoor living” — Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager, Myplant & Garden Middle East.

DUBAI, DUBAI EXHIBITION CENTRE (EXPO CITY), UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE’s flower market is entering a powerful growth phase, with the cut flower segment projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% through 2028. As demand accelerates across hospitality, luxury retail, and high-profile events, MyPlant & Garden Middle East is positioned to become the region’s most significant B2B floral and horticulture event. The show will debut from 15–17 November 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.Driven by Dubai’s rise as a destination for luxury weddings and international events, the UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a hub for ornamental plants and premium floral arrangements. In 2023, flower imports exceeded $70 million, emphasising strong demand from corporate buyers, event planners and retailers. Government support continues to strengthen the sector—most notably through strategic infrastructure like the Dubai Flower Centre, which processes over 150,000 tons of floral cargo annually.Local production is scaling rapidly. UAE-based growers are expanding rose cultivation, while demand increases for long-lasting varieties like tulips, gerberas, and chrysanthemums. With over 20 million tourists expected annually and a $70 billion regional events industry, the UAE presents fertile ground for global vendors seeking growth in one of the world’s most dynamic green markets.MyPlant & Garden Middle East is built to unite industry players in floriculture and horticulture, offering them high-impact visibility, trade matchmaking and the opportunity to place their brands at the centre of the region’s fast-growing green economy. This event will bring together professionals to showcase everything from fresh-cut flowers and ornamental plants to nursery systems, greenhouse tech, floral design and retail innovation. It’s a powerful platform for connecting with serious buyers across hospitality, retail, events, real estate and government procurement.“The UAE is rapidly evolving into a powerhouse floral economy. This goes far beyond aesthetics—it’s now about scale, supply chains and serious market access. This expo connects global suppliers directly with regional buyers at a time when the market is primed for innovation, investment and long-term growth. We’re calling on florists, nurseries, growers, wholesalers and suppliers to be part of the region’s most dynamic B2B platform for plants, flowers, landscaping, and outdoor living”, said Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Director, MyPlant & Garden Middle East.Following its success in Milan—where it attracted over 810 exhibitors and 27,000 trade visitors from 40 countries across five continents—MyPlant & Garden brings its globally respected platform to the Middle East. The 2025 edition will connect international exhibitors with high-value buyers across hospitality, retail, urban development, and government procurement—driving business, partnerships, and innovation across the region’s fast-growing green economy.To learn more visit www.Myplantgardenme.com or contact info@Myplantgardenme.com. MyPlant & Garden Middle East runs 15–17 November 2025 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

