ElevateOS Provides Integrated Technology Platform for Mixed-Use Developments to Streamline Operations

Chicago-based proptech company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions for property management companies and real estate developers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevateOS, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities, has announced the availability of its integrated technology platform specifically designed for mixed-use developments. The platform addresses the complex operational challenges faced by property management companies and real estate developers managing diverse property portfolios that combine residential, office, retail, and hotel components.

The mixed-use development sector faces unique operational complexities as property managers must coordinate multiple property types with varying tenant needs, lease structures, and operational requirements. ElevateOS addresses these challenges through a unified platform that consolidates technology solutions typically requiring multiple vendors and applications.

The company's platform provides white-label capabilities that allow mixed-use developments to create neighborhood-branded applications, offering solutions for residential, office, retail, and hotel components within a single interface. The system includes integrations with access control systems, smart building IoT devices, and package locker systems, along with connectivity to popular ERP systems used in property management.

"We serve the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry, and our expansion into mixed-use developments represents a natural evolution of our comprehensive approach to property technology," said Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "Our platform enables property managers to engage occupants through a unified solution that eliminates the fragmentation typically associated with managing diverse property types."

The platform's suite of proptech solutions includes property and facilities management tools, tenant engagement platforms, leasing automation, maintenance management, and data analytics and reporting capabilities. These integrated solutions help streamline operations and improve efficiency by automating routine tasks across the spectrum of mixed-use property management.

ElevateOS reports that the platform is designed to be scalable, accommodating portfolio expansion, tenant mix diversification, and changes to property portfolios. The company provides a dedicated onboarding team to facilitate transitions, including initial setup, data migration, training, and ongoing support to minimize operational disruptions.

The platform incorporates security measures, including compliance with relevant data security and privacy laws, advanced encryption methods, and regular security updates and audits. ElevateOS emphasizes its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection for client information security and confidentiality.

Revenue-sharing opportunities are included within the platform structure, providing property managers with additional income streams that can contribute to increased net operating income. The company's pricing model for mixed-use development services is based on development size, complexity, and specific solution requirements.

Founded in 2014, ElevateOS initially provided personal services to luxury apartment buildings before launching its all-in-one technology platform in 2017. The company has achieved significant growth since its platform launch, with over 100 percent growth reported in 2021. ElevateOS won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards, recognizing its contributions to the multifamily industry.

The company's comprehensive customer support includes technical assistance, best practices guidance, and troubleshooting services. ElevateOS maintains that property managers utilizing its services can expect improvements in operational efficiency, tenant satisfaction, cost management, and overall property performance through data-driven decision-making enabled by the platform's analytics capabilities.

ElevateOS serves property managers and landlords throughout the United States, providing technology and services optimized for Class A communities. The company's vision centers on creating a future where buildings and services are powered by a single solution, combining technology with human-powered hospitality.

About ElevateOS

ElevateOS (https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us) provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

