Tampa Residents Central AC Systems Causing Illness Due to Mold, the Solution is Easy Thanks to a Local HVAC Company

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa’s year-round humidity sits near 74 percent, and that sticky air slips inside every central air system. The damp dust that settles on coils soon grows mold, mildew, fungus, bacteria, and even viruses, and the blower sends those germs through living rooms and bedrooms. The owners of Tampa AC Services Inc saw the danger and built the affordable Clean & Protect package so families can breathe easy again.

That hidden growth shows up as a gray carpet in many units, and Senior Service Technician Marc Maalouf sees it daily.

“When I crack open an air handler and spot that thick gray and black mold, I picture kids breathing it in,” Marc said. “One UV-C lamp and a complete coil scrub and ac condenser cleaning remove about 99 percent of those germs, yet we still need a yearly check-up to keep the system and the family, running clean.” The sludge also punishes wallets. The United States Department of Energy warns that a dirty condenser can waste up to 30% more electricity, forcing the compressor to work overtime.

“After our crew finishes cleaning, customers often send me photos of their thermostats. The numbers drop fast, rooms feel crisp, and the power meter slows to a crawl.” Founder of Tampa AC Services said. “They laugh and say the house is finally breathing again. That small change proves clean coils protect health and save hard-earned cash.”

That is why Tampa AC Services created the HVAC Clean & Protect package.

Whats included?

A Full coil and duct sanitation with EPA-approved cleaner.

Professional vacuum and rinse of drain pans and fins.

Open up and wash and clean condenser with bacteria killing spray.

Installation of a hospital-grade UV-C lamp inside the air handler.

A 12-month “No New Growth” surety on treated coils.

The one-day visit sweeps away allergens that trigger coughs and asthma, can trim cooling bills by as much as 30%, helps the air conditioner run cooler and quieter for longer, and protects most manufacturer warranties when owners show their yearly care record. Preventive-Maintenance Coordinator Anna Ruiz urges families to look at the long view.

“A yearly deep clean is the cheapest insurance a family can buy for comfort. Spend a little now and you guard a compressor that costs thousands later. Just like fresh oil keeps a car engine humming, clean coils and a UV lamp let your air conditioner live many long years,” she said.

Homeowners in Hillsborough and Pasco counties can claim the limited Clean & Protect package. Visit their website at https://tampa-acservices.com/ to learn more about their services, request a quote, or contact them directly. They also offer emergency ac repair in Tampa Florida 24 hours , 7 days a week.

About Tampa AC Services Inc

Tampa AC Services delivers full residential and commercial HVAC care, including installation, repair, tune-ups, duct cleaning, and indoor air upgrades. The licensed team offers 24/7 services, serving Tampa with fair prices, friendly technicians, and a promise of complete comfort. Find out why their customers say they are the best HVAC company in Tampa Florida.

