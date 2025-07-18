WNY Bus Co. Prepares for New School Year with Summer Readiness and Community Initiatives

With the school year behind them, WNY Bus Co. shifts focus to summer preparations and community engagement across Western New York.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With another successful school year in the rearview mirror, WNY Bus Co. is using the summer months to gear up for the upcoming academic year while staying actively engaged with the Western New York community. From fleet upgrades and driver recruitment to safety training and local outreach, the company remains hard at work, even while students are on break.

“Summer may seem quiet on the surface, but behind the scenes, this is one of our busiest times of year,” said Igor Finkelshtein, President of WNY Bus Co. “We’ve always believed in supporting local communities and making a positive impact through everything we do. We’re using this time to prepare our fleet, support our staff, and strengthen our partnerships with school districts and families ahead of the fall.”

Summer at WNY Bus Co.: Behind the Scenes

Key summer initiatives underway include:

- Full Fleet Inspection and Maintenance: Every vehicle undergoes thorough inspections, repairs, and upgrades to ensure readiness for the next school year.

- Driver Recruitment & Training: WNY Bus Co. is actively hiring and onboarding new drivers and aides, with a strong emphasis on safety and specialized care training.

- Technology & Safety Enhancements: The company is evaluating new routing tools, GPS enhancements, and onboard safety equipment to improve efficiency and security.

- Community Events: WNY Bus Co. is participating in local events and career fairs, strengthening its presence in the community and encouraging local employment.

“Our goal is to raise the bar every year,” Finkelshtein added. “We want parents to know their children are in good hands when that first day of school arrives in September.”

Looking Ahead: 2025–2026 School Year

WNY Bus Co. is currently working with district partners to finalize routes, integrate feedback from the previous year, and ensure a smooth kickoff for the 2025–2026 academic year. Parents and school administrators can expect early communication on schedules, transportation guidelines, and safety protocols in the coming weeks.

“Our entire team is focused on one thing: making sure the next school year starts strong,” said Finkelshtein. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done—and even more excited for what’s ahead.”

About WNY Bus Co.

WNY Bus Co. is a Buffalo-based school transportation company serving Western New York. Known for its strong safety culture, experienced drivers, and commitment to service excellence, the company proudly supports students and families with dependable transportation, year after year.

