Thirteenth Defendant Pleads Guilty in Transnational Scheme to Defraud U.S. Consumers

A Peruvian national pleaded guilty yesterday for his participation in transnational mail and wire fraud schemes that targeted vulnerable United States consumers.

According to court documents, David Cornejo Fernandez, 36, of Lima, Peru, facilitated fraud schemes that stole millions of dollars from Spanish-speaking victims across the United States. Cornejo provided Internet-based telephone lines, caller-ID spoofing services, and recording capabilities to a network of fraudulent call centers based in Peru. Relying on Cornejo’s services, those call centers defrauded and extorted thousands of Spanish-speaking victims by falsely threatening them with court proceedings, fines, and other consequences. Cornejo further provided the call centers with the technology – and, at times, the training – to convincingly impersonate federal agents, police officers, attorneys, court personnel, and other government officials in order to extort payments from victims. Cornejo was extradited from Peru in November 2024 to face charges related to the scheme.

Cornejo is the 13th defendant to be convicted in connection with a $15 million transnational fraud scheme that defrauded and threatened Spanish-speaking U.S. consumers. These fraudsters falsely claimed the victims would suffer severe legal, financial and other consequences if they did not pay for English-language products. Collectively, the scheme was responsible for defrauding more than 30,000 United States consumers, many of whom were vulnerable.

“The Department of Justice is committed to protecting vulnerable U.S. consumers from fraud, especially schemes carried out by criminals impersonating U.S. government officials,” said Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “Those who target American consumers from abroad will be identified, prosecuted, and held accountable for their crimes. We thank the Republic of Peru for their assistance in arresting and extraditing this defendant and others involved in these scams.”

“The defendant thought he could hide behind borders and phone lines, but the Postal Inspection Service is relentless when it comes to protecting American consumers,” said Acting Inspector in Charge Bladismir Rojo, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Miami Division. “Setting up fake call centers to harass and intimidate innocent victims, Cornejo and his co-conspirators, crafted a campaign of fear designed to rob people of not only their savings but their peace of mind. If you target Americans, no matter where you are in the world we will find you.”

In pleading guilty, Cornejo admitted that he provided his co-conspirators with the technology to manipulate the phone numbers on victims’ caller IDs, which enabled them to place threatening calls that appeared to be coming from U.S. federal agencies, court officials or law enforcement agencies. Cornejo also placed recordings on his co-conspirators’ inbound phone lines that appeared to be recordings from actual U.S. courts, police departments and federal agencies. These recordings enhanced the apparent legitimacy of the threatening calls and were used to extort payments from vulnerable consumers in the Southern District of Florida and across the United States. Cornejo also regularly replaced telephone numbers that victims reported as fraudulent, thus enabling his co-conspirators to continue with the fraudulent scheme.

Yesterday, Cornejo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. A sentencing hearing is scheduled before the Senior U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola in Miami on Sep. 25. Cornejo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

USPIS and the Consumer Protection Branch investigated the case.

Senior Trial Attorney and Transnational Criminal Litigation Coordinator Phil Toomajian and Trial Attorney Carolyn Rice of the Consumer Protection Branch are prosecuting the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Annika Miranda for the Southern District of Florida is handling asset forfeiture. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Marshals Service, Peruvian National Prosecutor General’s Office and Peruvian National Police provided critical assistance.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Justice Department hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, can provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. English, Spanish and other languages are available.

More information about the department’s efforts to help American seniors is available at its Elder Justice Initiative webpage. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Elder fraud complaints can be filed with the FTC at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Justice Department provides a variety of resources relating to elder fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.