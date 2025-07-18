Hawai‘i Department of Transportation to Conduct Runway Improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on Jul 17, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – As part of the ongoing Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation Project at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is scheduled to close Runway 8R-26L nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for 20 calendar days from August 1, 2025, thru August 20, 2025. During the closures, flight operations will be conducted on Runways 8L-26R, 4L-26R, and 4R-22L for arrivals and departures.

The runway closures are needed to perform continued runway paving and drainage work to maintain airfield compliance with current Federal Aviation Administration standards. Please note all closure and reopening dates are weather permitting.

HDOT has coordinated with airlines and other partners to minimize impacts to flights. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. Increased noise may be experienced in surrounding neighborhoods, particularly in the ‘Ewa and Pearl City areas.

The Runway and Taxiway Shoulders Rehabilitation project is scheduled for completion in October 2025. HDOT appreciates the community’s patience and understanding while the needed work is conducted, to continue safe operations at HNL.

