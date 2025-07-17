Accelerating Federal Electronic Health Record deployment to deliver Veteran benefits

The Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) is VA’s new EHR system that is being rolled out to all VA medical facilities as soon as 2031. This standardized system is used by VA’s doctors, nurses and frontline staff to provide care to Veterans. It securely and effectively shares information between VA, Department of Defense (DoD), other federal agencies, and participating community care providers. Getting the Federal EHR to all VA facilities faster is a Veteran-first priority set by VA Secretary Doug Collins and will benefit Veterans in several ways.

Easier transition from military to VA care

Veterans do not have to manage the transfer of their medical records when they separate from the military because the records are already in the new system. This means less hassle for Veterans and providers.

More time talking with providers about current concerns

Veterans spend more time talking with providers about current concerns and available treatments and less time repeating things like health history, allergies and medications. In fact, Veterans receiving care at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, Illinois, told VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence that their providers are now able to spend more time interacting with them during their appointments rather than looking at their medical records on a computer screen.

Less time undergoing repeat tests, imaging and exams

Veterans spend less time repeating procedures, imaging and exams. This is because results and reports from DoD and the community care providers are already in the system.

Improved prevention and innovative treatment options

As the Federal EHR system is deployed to more facilities, VA can analyze Veteran and service member data more easily. This means deeper insights into Veteran health issues—informing innovative treatments for all Veterans.

Consistent experience from one VA facility to another

If a Veteran is referred to another VA facility, it will operate the same and can quickly access all records, referrals and orders. Additionally, Veterans will only use one patient portal no matter which VA facility they go to.

To learn more about the Federal EHR, visit VA’s EHR Modernization website.