WorkSpan launches gen AI co-sell agent on the AWS AI Agent Marketplace to accelerate go-to-market motions, streamline ecosystem operations, and grow revenue.

Our customers don’t need another chatbot. They need a teammate. WorkSpan AI augments every seller with real-time partner intelligence and eliminates the complexity of managing partnerships at scale.”” — Mayank Bawa

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkSpan Launches Generative AI Co-Sell Agent on AWS AI Agent Marketplace

AI Teammates Now Available to Power Co-Sell Execution at Scale, Directly Inside Enterprise Sales Workflows

WorkSpan, the leader in ecosystem business management, today announced the launch of its new generative AI co-sell agent as part of the inaugural cohort on the AWS AI Agent Marketplace. The listing makes WorkSpan.AI’s capabilities immediately available to AWS customers looking to accelerate go-to-market motions, streamline ecosystem operations, and grow revenue with the power of AI.

WorkSpan is one of the first enterprise software companies selected by AWS to deliver a domain-specific AI agent through the new marketplace. The AI co-sell agent integrates directly with leading CRMs like Salesforce and enables field sellers to identify the right partners, execute co-sell motions, and generate partner-attributed pipeline—all within their existing workflow.

“Our customers don’t need another chatbot,” said Mayank Bawa, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkSpan. “They need a teammate. The WorkSpan AI co-sell agent augments every seller with real-time partner intelligence and eliminates the complexity of managing partnerships at scale. AWS is helping us bring that intelligence to the field, faster than ever before.”

The announcement follows WorkSpan’s record-setting quarter, during which the company introduced its AI Teammates product line and reported unprecedented demand for AI-driven ecosystem solutions across cloud, ISV, and GSI partner programs.

WorkSpan’s co-sell agent is designed to make partner engagement as easy as a prompt. Sellers can ask, “Which AWS partner can help me win this deal?”—and WorkSpan AI will analyze the opportunity, recommend the best-fit partner, and generate a referral or marketplace offer instantly. This capability dramatically reduces the friction associated with multi-party deal coordination and ensures that partner value is embedded directly into sales execution.

A blog post highlighting the launch—“WorkSpan AI Launches on AWS Agent Marketplace to Power Co-Selling at Scale”—is available at: https://www.workspan.com/blog/aws-agent-marketplace-launch

“This launch represents a breakthrough in cloud go-to-market,” said Amit Sinha, President and Co-Founder of WorkSpan. “With WorkSpan AI available through AWS, companies can scale their partner revenue engines with intelligence, automation, and speed—and give every seller a strategic advantage.”

WorkSpan joins a select group of AWS partners at launch. The AWS AI Agent Marketplace, announced at AWS Summit New York, enables enterprise customers to find, test, and deploy AI agents across use cases—from customer support and operations to co-sell and partner management. It represents AWS’s latest investment in democratizing AI adoption for enterprise buyers.

The WorkSpan AI co-sell agent is available today on the AWS Marketplace. More information about WorkSpan’s AI-powered partner solutions can be found at www.workspan.com.

About WorkSpan

WorkSpan is the #1 ecosystem business management platform. Our AI-powered solution helps organizations maximize the revenue potential of their partner ecosystems by making partnership intelligence accessible to everyone who needs it. WorkSpan’s Partner Advantage capabilities embed directly in your CRM, providing sellers with the partnership intelligence they need—eliminating the partner complexity tax and turning partnerships into a scalable competitive advantage.

Learn more at www.workspan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.