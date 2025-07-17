Muriel Canfield Shares a Gripping Story of Redemption, Resilience, and Faith in Her Powerful New Book, She Fled God

A Daughter’s True Story of Her Mother’s Fall into Addiction and the Miraculous Redemption That Followed

MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Muriel Canfield is a spellbinding and extremely personal storyteller at her recent book, She Fled God . With the lurid yet true story of her own mother as the background, this poignantly true account tells of the plunge of one woman into despair, and of the difficult struggle back to hope.Audrey used to be an intelligent, cheerful young lady, a high school leader with a great future. However, as the great depression loomed, a turbulent marriage took its toll and her life became alcohol and broken-hearted. Being a mother of three children, tied down to a cheating husband and drowning in the pain, Audrey couldn’t help feeling that she would love to get out of all of this.Yet there was at work something more than this.Audrey started feeling something divine coming and urging her back to life in some silent, unbelievable moments. The next two things are quite amazing: the woman who runs away from God runs to God. By committing little acts of appreciation such as making lemon squares to be handed out to postal workers and volunteering to call elderly patients, Audrey gradually grows into making other people shine.Muriel Canfield could present her writings as a poet already, but rather as a daughter inspired by the words of her mom. She turned out to be a happy Christian and instead of despair she decided to be kind, Canfield says. I wanted to communicate it to people that however far you have sunk there is always a hope.Muriel is still writing and advocating today and resides close to the Stearns Beach of Ludington, Michigan. She Fled God is a strong reminder that no matter how devastated a heart can be, there is still hope of healing of heart and even redemption is never lost.

Muriel Canfield on Global Book Network with Paul Ryden

