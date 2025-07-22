Ashby Raises $50M Series D to Accelerate AI-Native Hiring Infrastructure and Support Quality of Hire Enablement

Ashby Co-Founders Benjamin Encz and Abhik Pramanik

Tripling down on AI, analytics, and talent community programs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Ashby, the all-in-one recruiting platform, today announced a $50 million Series D. The round is led by Mark McLaughlin at Alkeon with co-led support from returning partner Lachy Groom and participation from F-Prime, Elad Gil, Gaingels, and a number of other existing investors. This raise follows a year of exceptional momentum: 135% year-over-year revenue growth, doubling to over 2,700 customers, and a 170% increase in interviews scheduled through the platform — all while maintaining best-in-class efficiency and leaving most of its Series C capital untouched.“We’ve watched Ashby evolve from a comprehensive applicant tracking system (ATS) to what it is today: the leading intelligent hiring OS powering the most sophisticated talent teams in tech (and increasingly beyond),” said Mark McLaughlin, General Partner at Alkeon. “Through it all, the signal in the noise has been how loved Ashby is by talent teams.”Founded in 2018, Ashby unifies ATS, CRM, Scheduling, and Analytics into a single platform. Customers like Shopify, Ramp, Flock Safety, Harvey.ai, and Cursor use Ashby to scale talent operations with precision, data, and speed.“Ashby is clearly setting the pace in recruiting software,” said Lorenzo Thione, Managing Partner at Gaingels. “Not only through rapid product innovation but through a deeply thoughtful approach to applying AI. It’s rare to see a company so aligned with the needs of its community while also defining the future of its category.”Emerging AI pilots in the market today stall because the underlying data is scattered across point tools. Platforms like Ashby that already hold well-structured, end-to-end recruiting data are uniquely positioned to unlock AI’s full value: turning LLMs from clever demos into daily workflows. Over 50% of customers already use Ashby AI daily.“Ashby’s AI doesn’t replace the human factor — it gives us more time for it,” said Tommy Hansen of Juniper Square.Ashby will use the new funding to expand its AI feature set, grow enterprise capabilities, deepen Customer Success investment, and further cultivate its thriving talent community. This includes scaling Ashby One (its customer conference series) and new local ACE (Ashby Customer Expert) chapters in Seattle, Denver, and beyond.“We’re grateful for the partnership of our customers, investors, and team,” said Benjamin Encz, Ashby Co-Founder & CEO. “This funding allows us to further accelerate the velocity at which we are building the most powerful and thoughtful hiring infrastructure in the market.”To learn more about Ashby or request a demo, visit ashbyhq.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.