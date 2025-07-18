MyRealProduct Cohort Mentors Over 35 Aspiring Data Professionals, Launches 8 AI Products

Mentors at MyRealProduct

35 Aspirants. 8 Products. 6 Mentors - Built Products, Not Just Projects.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, six accomplished data creators and mentors joined forces to support more than 35 aspiring Data Scientists and AI professionals through the MyRealProduct program, an intensive, 4-week AI product development cohort. Designed to blend technical training with entrepreneurial problem-solving, the program led to the creation and launch of eight AI-powered solutions in sectors such as healthcare, food, therapy, and groceries.The cohort was made possible by the guidance of the following mentors:- Hari Prasad Renganathan, a Data Scientist, 2X founder, Ivy League graduate, YouTuber, and Columbia Startups 2024 Finalist, known for his product-building mindset.- Venkata Naga Sai, Data Scientist at BCBS of South Carolina, with expertise in SQL, Python, and AWS, recognized by platforms such as Fox, NBC, and Favikon.- Sohan Sethi, Data Analytics Manager at HCSC, a two-time startup founder and LinkedIn Top Voice with over 100K followers.- Sunjana Ramana, Data & AI Engineer and 2X founder, recognized for her Data Engineering content with an Ivy League tag.- Sandeep Rani, Senior Data Analyst and creator, known for his thought leadership in analytics across LinkedIn and YouTube.- Mark Eltsefon, Staff Data Scientist at Meta, formerly at TikTok, and known for his humorous content in data science.In addition to mentorship, the program also highlighted innovations in digital engagement through HeyClono , a platform enabling creators to maintain 24/7 audience interaction via digital clones.The following creators were recognized for pioneering this technology-driven engagement:Anmol Gilra, Product Marketing at Riggle, with over 51K followers. Violeta Hryhorian, Canada’s leading project management creator and host of the "Raw Career Talk" podcast. Abimbola (Victoria) Arowolo, Microsoft MVP, educator, and advocate for youth and women in tech.These combined efforts reflect a growing movement in the data and creator economy, where mentorship and technology come together to support the next generation of professionals.For more information, visit MyRealProduct and HeyClono.

