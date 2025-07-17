OSIM Earns Prestigious Accreditation from the American Chiropractic Association

OSIM well-being massage chairs and full-body massage chairs have undergone rigorous evaluation and received certification for the following - positive effect on spinal health, product safety and superior quality.

As OSIM being the only massage chair brand accredited by the ACA, it reinforces our promise to bring safe and effective products into the homes of our customers.” — Alex Cheung, President & Chief Executive Officer, OSIM North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OSIM , a global leader in wellness and health technology, proudly announces its official accreditation by the American Chiropractic Association ( ACA ), becoming the only massage chair brand to receive this esteemed endorsement. This recognition by the ACA—the largest chiropractic organization in the United States, solidifies OSIM's commitment to providing scientifically backed, high-quality wellness products that support musculoskeletal health and holistic well-being.The American Chiropractic Association is widely recognized as the voice of the chiropractic profession in the North America, representing thousands of chiropractic professionals. Its product endorsement program is known for its rigorous standards and comprehensive evaluation processes. An ACA endorsement is granted only to products that demonstrate exceptional quality and effectiveness through thorough review, analysis, and testing by a board of chiropractic doctors with specific expertise. The final decision is made by ACA’s Board of Governors, ensuring only the most trusted products earn this recognition.Following this extensive process, OSIM’s signature massage chairs – uDream, uLove 3, uDivine V2, and uDeluxe Max have officially been endorsed by the ACA. This milestone underscores OSIM’s ongoing innovation in integrating cutting-edge technology, wellness science, and ergonomic design into massage chairs. These models are crafted to deliver targeted relief, improve posture, reduce muscle tension, and enhance overall physical recovery – benefits that align strongly with chiropractic care principles.The ACA endorsement also brings greater confidence to healthcare professionals, retailers, and consumers who seek trusted wellness solutions. Chiropractors and healthcare providers can now recommend OSIM chairs with the assurance that they meet ACA’s high standards for performance and safety.OSIM’s ACA-accredited products are available across North America and global markets, including major retail locations and online platforms. Each model incorporates patented massage technologies—such as OSIM’s V-Hand and 4-Hand Massage Technology – designed to mimic the precision and depth of professional massage therapy. Coupled with body-sensing technology and wellness tracking, OSIM massage chairs deliver a comprehensive home therapy experience backed by science and trusted by medical professionals.This landmark recognition from the ACA marks a significant step in OSIM’s global journey to lead the future of health and wellness. With growing awareness of self-care and preventative health, OSIM continues to set the benchmark for quality, credibility, and innovation in the wellness technology space.

