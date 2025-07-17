Governor Abbott Meets With Impacted Texans, First Responders In San Angelo
TEXAS, July 17 - July 17, 2025 | San Angelo, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today received a briefing and held a press conference at the Spur Arena on Texas’ ongoing response to severe flooding that impacted Texas. Prior to the briefing and press conference, the Governor visited a Disaster Recovery Center to meet with Texas families, first responders, and volunteers.
"In a disaster, saving lives is the first and foremost thing that anybody should prioritize," said Governor Abbott. "Our first responders have stepped up and saved so many lives across the entire region. We will continue the search for everybody that was affected by these devastating floods. At the same time, we are working with local officials and the community to go through the many stages of the recovery process. Texas is going to remain working in Tom Green County and across the state until the recovery is complete."
Watch the Governor’s full press conference here.
Kicking off his visit in San Angelo, Governor Abbott visited a Disaster Recovery Center where he thanked first responders, law enforcement, and volunteers for their heroic work responding to the floods and helping their fellow Texans. The Governor also met with families who were at the Center to get connected to crucial resources provided by state agencies and local officials.
During the press conference, Governor Abbott noted the individual and public assistance available from the state and federal government for Texans who have been impacted by the recent devastating flooding. Governor Abbott highlighted the work done by local first responders who took immediate action to save and protect their fellow Texans. Additionally, the Governor mentioned the agenda for the upcoming special session that includes legislation to improve early warning systems and emergency response communication in communities across the state. The Governor also discussed the state agencies present at the Disaster Recovery Center in San Angelo to help provide resources and support for the mental, emotional, physical, property, and family needs of people in the Concho Valley.
The Governor was joined at the briefing and press conference by Senator Charles Perry, Representative Drew Darby, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Tom Green County Judge Lane Carter, San Angelo Mayor Tom Thompson, San Angelo Fire Department Chief Patrick Brody, and other state and local officials.
Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. When it is safe to do so, impacted Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. These details are vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.
Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including:
- Updating the state’s disaster declaration to include five additional counties and announcing federal approval of three more counties added to President Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing 26 additional counties eligible for SNAP hot foods
- Surveying flood damage with General Steven Nordhaus in the Texas Hill Country
- Requesting the addition of three counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Announcing up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery Loan Program
- Announcing over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods
- Touring flood damage in Leander and providing an update on Texas' continued response to severe flooding impacting Central Texas
- Receiving approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting the addition of five counties to the Presidential Disaster Declaration
- Visiting with impacted Texans alongside President Trump in Kerrville
- Launching the new Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line
- Obtaining approval for federal disaster assistance for additional impacted communities
- Requesting additional counties for President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration
- Directing the state’s ongoing flood response and recovery efforts
- Announcing disaster unemployment assistance for flood impacts
- Surveying the flood damage of the affected areas and updating Texans on response efforts
- Providing an update on the state’s ongoing flood response in impacted communities
- Obtaining approval from President Trump for federal disaster assistance as part of a Major Disaster Declaration
- Amending the state’s disaster declaration to include additional impacted counties and providing an update on the state’s emergency response in affected areas
- Providing an update on the state’s response to severe flooding in Kerr County and surrounding communities
- Increasing the readiness level of the State Operations Center and activating additional state emergency response resources as portions of West and Central Texas prepared for heavy rainfall and flash flooding threats
- Deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the rain and flooding threat
