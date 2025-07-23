David Hermann to Share Vision for GenAI at Zephyr Healthcare Advisors' Conference in October 2025

Zephyr Conference HermannGroup logo

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zephyr Healthcare Advisors is excited to announce that David Hermann —CEO of HermannGroup, managing editor of the influential publication Futurepresent, M&A Advisor, and Licensed Broker at Sunbelt Business Brokers of Colorado—will be a featured speaker at the Hospital Leadership & Executive Conference , taking place October 9, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency, Huntington Beach Resort and Spa.With over two decades of experience driving business transformation, Hermann is recognized for his groundbreaking work in applying generative AI (GenAI) and advanced technologies to solve complex challenges in business and healthcare. At HermannGroup, he has helped organizations unlock over $500 million in value, guiding leaders through strategy, change management, and digital innovation.As the managing editor and a contributing author of Futurepresent, Hermann explores the intersection of technology, leadership, and the future of work: offering fresh, actionable insights for today’s fast-changing world. His thought leadership on GenAI, digital transformation, and the future of healthcare has inspired executives nationwide to rethink what’s possible.At the upcoming conference, Hermann will dive into how GenAI and next-generation technologies are revolutionizing work. He’ll share real-world insights, practical strategies, and a bold vision for how leaders can harness these tools to drive better outcomes and future-proof their organizations.“Advanced technologies like GenAI aren’t just buzzwords. Healthcare is at a turning point, and leaders have an incredible opportunity to shape the future by embracing new ideas and technologies,” said Hermann. “I look forward to connecting with peers at the conference to share practical strategies and inspire meaningful progress for our industry.”Don’t miss this chance to hear from one of the field’s most forward-thinking voices. For registration and sponsorship details, visit www.zephyrhcadvisors.com Media Contact:Chris Ortalechrisortale@zephyrhcadvisors.comAbout Zephyr Healthcare AdvisorsZephyr Healthcare Advisors is a leading consultancy dedicated to empowering hospital and healthcare leaders with the insights and strategies needed to navigate today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. Zephyr specializes in convening top executives, innovators, and industry experts to tackle critical issues such as artificial intelligence, cyber-readiness, workforce redesign, new models of care delivery, margin improvement and creating the hospital of the future. Through conferences, thought leadership, and strategic guidance, Zephyr Healthcare Advisors helps organizations drive performance improvement, foster innovation, and deliver better care for patients and communities nationwide. Learn more at www.zephyrhcadvisors.com About HermannGroupHermannGroup is a boutique advisory firm providing expertise and leading practices in strategy, execution, change, business development, marketing, branding, operations, margin management and performance improvement. David Hermann has delivered transformational solutions to businesses for 20+ years, achieving $500+ million in documented value across 70+ client engagements. Our solution-oriented approach ensures that you achieve the goals you set out to accomplish. Our firm combines the best of boutique agility with big firm capabilities. Learn more at www.hermanngroup.biz

