Financial Independence After Divorce, Securing Family Futures This Summer

Tiffany L. Andrews, CWLS, CFLS; Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews

July spotlights independence and family security with practical legal advice from family law attorney Tiffany L. Andrews

Whether you’re recently divorced or have been co-parenting for years, taking control of your finances gives you freedom, flexibility, and security.” — Tiffany L. Andrews, Certified Family Law Specialist

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- July is often associated with independence, reflection, and new beginnings—making it an ideal time for divorced and single parents to focus on financial empowerment. As summer brings both opportunity and responsibility, family law attorney Tiffany L. Andrews encourages parents to take control of their financial future and protect what matters most: their families.Through her “Talk to Tiffany” campaign, Andrews provides practical advice and compassionate guidance for parents who are navigating the financial realities of post-divorce life. From budgeting and asset protection to child support enforcement and estate planning, Andrews empowers families to thrive with clarity and confidence.“Financial independence isn’t just about dollars and cents—it’s about peace of mind,” says Andrews. “Whether you’re recently divorced or have been co-parenting for years, taking control of your finances gives you freedom, flexibility, and security.”Five Ways to Safeguard Your Financial Future as a Divorced Parent1. Reevaluate Your Budget and Financial GoalsPost-divorce life often requires financial restructuring. “Make sure your budget reflects your current income, household needs, and parenting expenses,” Andrews advises. “This is also a good time to set new goals—whether it’s building savings, paying down debt, or planning for college.”2. Review and Update Child and Spousal Support AgreementsIf circumstances have changed—such as a job loss or increase in expenses—it may be appropriate to revisit support orders. “It’s important to ensure support agreements remain fair and sustainable,” says Andrews. “Legal guidance can help ensure the best interests of both the parent and the child are protected.”3. Protect Your Assets and CreditAndrews encourages parents to review financial accounts, retirement plans, property titles, and insurance policies. “Make sure assets are properly divided, credit is secure, and all joint accounts are closed or updated,” she advises. “This protects both your finances and your credit rating.”4. Establish or Update an Estate Plan“A solid estate plan is essential—especially when you have children,” says Andrews. “Wills, trusts, and powers of attorney should reflect your current family structure and financial priorities.” Legal professionals can help ensure your wishes are clear and enforceable.5. Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help“Financial independence doesn’t mean doing it all alone,” Andrews reminds. “Working with a trusted attorney, financial advisor, or support network can provide the tools and confidence you need to move forward.”Whether you're preparing for back-to-school season or reassessing your long-term goals, July is a valuable time to take control of your financial life.“At the end of the day, financial freedom helps you provide stability for your children and peace of mind for yourself,” says Andrews. “Through my Talk to Tiffany campaign, I’m here to help families move forward with strength and purpose.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, Tiffany L. Andrews and her team are available to offer guidance and support tailored to each family’s unique situation. Whether dealing with divorce, child custody, or financial support matters, “Talk to Tiffany” is here to help you take control of your future.The Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. understands that family matters can profoundly impact a person’s life and future. The firm’s Folsom, Calif., and Fairfield, Calif., family lawyers provide comprehensive support through every step of the legal process, whether clients are filing for divorce, seeking custody, securing child support, or addressing Child Protective Services concerns. Known for their compassion and experience, the team at the Law Office of Tiffany L. Andrews, P.C. is fully dedicated to serving each family’s unique needs. They approach each case with a commitment to achieving favorable outcomes and finding effective, tailored solutions. To learn more or request a consultation, please call 916-790-8440 or visit www.tlalawoffice.com

