Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,255 in the last 365 days.

IRS Updates Disaster Declaration Area to Include the City of St. Louis

Pursuant to Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) press release issued on June 12, 2025, the IRS updated the disaster area to include the City of St. Louis in a release dated yesterday.

DOR will also implement the added declaration area, which, among other things, extends certain tax deadlines for those in the designated disaster area to November 3, 2025.

This area now includes the counties of Bollinger, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Carter, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Madison, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Louis, Stoddard, Wayne, Webster, Wright, and the City of St. Louis.

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

IRS Updates Disaster Declaration Area to Include the City of St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more