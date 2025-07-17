Valkyrie Hosting Grows in US with Tampa Office and Ryzen 9 Rollout

Valkyrie Hosting expands to Tampa, FL and upgrades all systems to Ryzen 9 for faster, more reliable game server performance across North America.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based game server provider Valkyrie Hosting is proud to announce its continued growth in the U.S. market with the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida. Located at 7901 4th St N #28270, St. Petersburg, FL 33702, this expansion marks an important step in strengthening Valkyrie Hosting’s presence across North America.

The new office allows the company to better serve its growing customer base in the U.S. by offering enhanced support, faster deployment, and improved network infrastructure. With an increasing number of gamers, developers, and businesses relying on high-performance game server hosting, establishing a physical footprint in Tampa helps Valkyrie Hosting provide premium, low-latency hosting services across the region.

In conjunction with opening its Tampa office, Valkyrie Hosting is upgrading its global infrastructure by deploying AMD Ryzen 9 processors across all server locations. This upgrade delivers a significant boost in processing power, efficiency, and system stability. The advanced Ryzen 9 CPUs provide higher core and thread counts alongside excellent single-thread performance, which is critical for running resource-intensive games, mods, and enterprise applications smoothly.

William Duff, CEO and Founder of Valkyrie Hosting LLC, said, “Establishing a footprint in Tampa positions us to better serve our rapidly growing North American user base. The Tampa Bay area offers excellent connectivity and infrastructure, making it an ideal location for expansion. We’re also proud to roll out our Ryzen 9 servers globally, giving our customers high performance and reliability they can depend on.”

Valkyrie Hosting has built a strong reputation for its reliable, high-performance game server hosting. The company supports a wide range of popular multiplayer games such as Minecraft, 7 Days To Die, FiveM, Rust, Valheim. In addition to server power, Valkyrie Hosting offers robust DDoS protection, custom mod support through FTP and mod management tools, and fast server provisioning that typically completes within minutes.

With data centers strategically placed worldwide and now bolstered by the Tampa office, Valkyrie Hosting is positioned to meet the needs of solo players, gaming communities, content creators, and developers seeking dependable and scalable hosting solutions.

Customer experience remains a core focus for Valkyrie Hosting. The company provides 24/7 customer support, a responsive ticketing system, and regularly updates its offerings based on user feedback. The opening of the Tampa office and infrastructure upgrade are part of a broader strategy to continue expanding and improving services across the U.S. and globally.

Looking to the future, Valkyrie Hosting plans further expansion of its North American infrastructure with additional data center locations expected to launch in 2026. These efforts demonstrate the company’s commitment not only to growth but also to supporting the evolving needs of the online gaming and development communities.

For more information about Valkyrie Hosting and its services, visit https://valkyriehosting.com

