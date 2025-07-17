Teqtivity Report: 5 ITAM Trends Defining the Second Half of 2025

Teqtivity analysis shows companies focusing on smarter asset management to cut costs and prepare for AI.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations enter the second half of 2025, IT Asset Management (ITAM) is evolving from basic inventory tracking to strategic business enablement, according to a new industry analysis by Teqtivity Companies are under pressure to spend their technology budgets more wisely during uncertain economic times, while also preparing for artificial intelligence and meeting increasingly stringent environmental requirements.Here are the five key trends shaping how organizations manage their technology assets through the end of the year:1. Mid-Year Budget Optimization Drives Strategic ITAM AdoptionOrganizations conducting Q2 budget reviews are discovering significant inefficiencies in their technology spending that traditional tracking methods failed to identify. Companies are finding an average of 30% of software licenses go unused, while manual asset tracking processes consume 10+ hours monthly per IT team member.Organizations are finding significant gaps between what they're paying for and what they're actually using when they start tracking their technology assets properly. These findings are motivating more companies to invest in automated systems that can spot inefficiencies early.The trend is particularly pronounced in mid-sized companies, where IT teams often lack dedicated resources for comprehensive asset oversight. Organizations that implement strategic asset management typically find ways to save 25-30% of their annual IT budgets.2. Sustainability Mandates Accelerate Asset Lifecycle ManagementNew environmental rules and corporate sustainability goals are prompting organizations to extend the use of their hardware and develop more effective plans for disposing of outdated equipment. Companies that adopt a proactive approach to managing equipment lifecycles report reducing their technology spending by 18-25% while meeting environmental objectives.Several factors are driving this change: new regulations that require detailed reporting on technology waste, pressure from investors to comply with environmental standards, and employees who expect their companies to operate sustainably. Organizations are discovering that environmentally friendly IT practices often yield immediate financial benefits.Smart lifecycle management now includes scheduling maintenance before problems occur, planning equipment replacements based on actual usage data, and collaborating with certified partners for the disposal of old equipment. Companies adopting this comprehensive approach report using their devices 12-18 months longer while maintaining the same productivity levels.3. AI Readiness Requires Comprehensive Asset IntelligenceOrganizations planning to implement AI are realizing they need to understand their existing technology landscape before adding new capabilities. Without knowing what assets they currently have, how they're being used, and where they have extra capacity, companies struggle to make smart decisions about AI infrastructure investments.This challenge is particularly difficult for organizations with remote workers or multiple locations. AI projects require understanding current computing power, network capabilities, and security measures, all of which depend on accurate asset inventories.Smart organizations are leveraging asset management data to identify underutilized resources that can support AI testing, plan infrastructure upgrades based on actual needs rather than guesswork, and ensure security protocols are in place before introducing AI tools.4. Hybrid Work Creates Complex Asset Management ChallengesThe continued popularity of hybrid work has created new challenges for tracking and securing company assets across multiple locations. Organizations require solutions that provide real-time visibility into the location, usage, and security status of their assets, regardless of where employees work.The challenge extends beyond simple location tracking. Companies need to understand which devices are being used effectively in different work environments, how to maintain security standards across distributed assets, and how to support employees who may need different technology setups for home versus office work.Recent security incidents have highlighted the risks associated with inadequate asset visibility in hybrid environments. Organizations with comprehensive asset management report faster responses to security issues and improved compliance with data protection regulations.5. Cross-Departmental ITAM Collaboration IncreasesIT, Finance, HR, and Procurement teams are working more closely together on asset management initiatives. Different teams recognize that effective asset management impacts budgeting, employee onboarding/offboarding, vendor management, and compliance across departments.The most successful organizations use shared dashboards that show each department exactly what they need to see. Finance teams can see exactly how much technology costs and where the budget is being allocated. HR teams can quickly set up new employees with the necessary equipment and retrieve devices when people leave. Procurement teams can better manage vendor relationships and negotiate smarter contracts.This cross-functional approach is proving essential for organizations seeking to maximize the value of their technology investments while maintaining operational efficiency.Industry Impact and Looking Forward"We're seeing organizations shift from reactive to proactive asset management," explains Hiren Hasmukh, CEO of Teqtivity. "Companies that embrace these trends are better positioned to control costs, reduce risks, and make strategic technology decisions in an uncertain economic environment."The analysis reveals that organizations implementing comprehensive asset management strategies experience improved operational efficiency, reduced security vulnerabilities, and enhanced alignment between technology investments and business objectives. As economic pressures persist and technology becomes increasingly complex, these benefits are becoming critical competitive advantages.Organizations planning for the rest of 2025 are prioritizing asset management initiatives that address multiple business goals at once - saving money, meeting environmental requirements, improving security, and getting ready for AI, rather than treating asset management as just an operational task.For more information about implementing strategic IT asset management practices, visit www.teqtivity.com

