Kinga Vajda Featured on the Cover of Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs Magazine

Austin-Based Executive-Turned-Entrepreneur Chosen for Her Bold Approach to Systems Thinking and Leadership Coaching

Kinga represents exactly what we look for in our cover features—visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and a clear dedication to creating meaningful change.” — Joseph Nunziato

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top 100 Magazine, the flagship publication of Redwood Media Group Inc., is proud to announce that Kinga Vajda, founder of Execute Your Intentions, LLC, was selected as the cover feature for Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs Magazine.A seasoned executive-turned-entrepreneur, Vajda is recognized for her groundbreaking work in leadership strategy, systems thinking, and coaching innovation. Through her company, she equips professionals, business owners, and community leaders with the tools to lead with clarity, authenticity, and purpose. Her agile, people-first approach to strategic growth has made a lasting impact on organizations and individuals alike.From her early days navigating corporate boardrooms to founding a company rooted in integrity and transformation, Vajda’s story is one of resilience, strategic foresight, and community impact. Her feature in the magazine sheds light on the values that drive her, the innovative programs she leads, and her vision for the future of leadership.

