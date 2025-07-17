MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 7/17/2025

July 17, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 17, 2025

On 7/9/2025, Tpr Olayanju responded to the La Quinta Inn, located at 22769 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of someone trespassing on the property. Investigation revealed that Marquan Christopher Wells, 37 of No Fixed Address, was in violation of a no trespass order. Wells was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 7/9/2025, Tpr Pifer responded to the La Quinta Inn, located at 22769 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of someone trespassing on the property for the second time in the same day and attempting to enter rooms. Investigation revealed that Marquan Christopher Wells, 37 of No Fixed Address, was in violation of a no trespass order. Wells was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property and Burglary – 4th Degree – Dwelling.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 7/10/2025, Anthony Lydell Green, 63 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 7/10/2025, Maury Jonathan White, 36 of Olney, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

On 7/11/2025, Eleanor Grace Mick, 23 of Howell, MI was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 7/13/2025, De Andre Marquis Tillery, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

On 7/17/2025, Anthony DeWayne Collins, 37 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 7/8/2025, Darrin James Cook, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer for First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault

On 7/11/2025, Mark Darnell Brown, 35 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000 x2 and Threat of Arson

On 7/15/2025, Garry Wayne Morris, 36 of California, MD was arrested by TFC Larimer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 7/16/2025, Robert Allan Krell, 41 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for Theft Scheme: $1,500 to $25,000, Theft Less Than $100 x2, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 x12, and Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000 x6

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov