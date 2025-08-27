Media Advisory: Governor Moore, Colonel Butler to Address Maryland State Police 159th Academy Class

August 27, 2025

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Governor Wes Moore and Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. on Thursday will address the 159th Academy Class as 48 graduates join the ranks of Maryland’s Finest.

Class 159 consists of military veterans, paramedics, college graduates and 12 were Maryland State Police cadets. More than 60% of the candidates took advantage of the Associate of Applied Science Degree program, offered through Frederick Community College. In June, the class participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, raising more than $4,000 for Special Olympics Maryland.

Trooper candidates navigate through 27 weeks of rigorous training at the Maryland State Police Academy before completing two months of field training after graduation. Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will attend the graduation ceremony. Congratulations to the 159th Academy Class.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE

159th TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN: FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2025 AT 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: LIFEPOINT CHURCH

1701 EMORY ROAD

REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND 21136

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N.

LIVESTREAM AVAILABLE:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarylandStatePolice/streams

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarylandStatePolice/live_videos

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov