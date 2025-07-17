Chairman Comer Urges D.C. Council to Approve RFK Stadium Redevelopment Plan Before August Recess

Warns against politically motivated delays threatening largest private investment in D.C. history

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) urged the D.C. Council to complete all necessary legislative action on the redevelopment of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus before its scheduled August 2025 recess. In a letter to D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, Chairman Comer emphasized that Congress passed the bipartisan Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act to empower the District to move swiftly on redeveloping the long-vacant RFK stadium campus. He warned that politically motivated delays—particularly the Council’s recent decision to strip authorizing language from the D.C. budget—can be seen as a clear disregard for congressional intent and risk derailing a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity for the nation’s capital.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is writing regarding the District of Columbia’s implementation of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act and the urgency of completing all necessary legislative action on the proposed stadium redevelopment by August 2025. Congress has already spoken on this matter through the bipartisan H.R. 4984, which was signed by President Biden on January 6, 2025. The law was designed specifically to enable the District to advance expeditiously with this transformational opportunity. The federal government transferred administrative control of this valuable property with the clear expectation that the D.C. Council would act decisively to maximize its potential. The Committee was disappointed to see the Council’s vote on the stadium deal delayed, particularly given the significant economic benefits at stake and the clear mandate provided by federal legislation. The removal of the stadium’s authorizing language from the D.C. budget has given cause for concern,” wrote Chairman Comer.

“Successful passage of the RFK Stadium plan would constitute the largest private investment in D.C. history, representing a $2.7 billion commitment from the Washington Commanders that will revitalize 174 acres of currently underutilized federal property. The Committee understands the need for deliberation and the availability of financial analyses but expects all required votes to be completed before the Council’s August recess. The Committee understands that such studies and required public hearings will be completed before the August recess, which should pave the way for all votes. As stated in the federal legislation, it is up to the D.C. government how best to utilize the stadium campus, but the Committee expects a prompt vote without unnecessary and politically motivated delays. Further delays can threaten the largest private investment in D.C. history and be seen as clear disregard to congressional intent,” concluded Chairman Comer.

