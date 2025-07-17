Vasquez Leads Bipartisan Border Legislation to Combat Cartels’ Exploitation of American Youth & Crack Down on Smugglers

Rep. Vasquez (NM-02) Introduces Two New Bipartisan Border Bills to Protect Americans, Local Police Chiefs and Educators Express Support

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) introduced the No More Narcos Act and the Stop COYOTES Act, two critical bipartisan bills designed to address the continued threat of organized criminal activity in border communities. The legislation targets drug cartels and human traffickers who exploit vulnerable populations, particularly children, and strengthens law enforcement’s ability to respond through enhanced coordination and accountability.“Representing 180 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border, I’ve had the opportunity to hear directly from law enforcement, educators, and families about the very real challenges posed by transnational criminal organizations in border towns,” said Vasquez. “My bipartisan bills strengthen our ability to disrupt cartel activity, protect our kids from exploitation, and equip local law enforcement with the tools and coordination they need to keep communities safe.”The No More Narcos Act creates a coordinated educational campaign led by the Department of Justice in partnership with the DEA, DHS, the Department of Education, and other federal, state, and tribal agencies. The campaign will directly engage middle and high school students within 100 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border about the dangers of working with cartels and other Transnational Criminal Organizations. This legislation was introduced with Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) and is supported by the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico.The Stop COYOTES Act improves public safety by imposing harsher penalties against human smugglers and fentanyl traffickers while also improving information sharing and reporting between DHS and local law enforcement along the border. Under the bill, DHS must report on trafficking trends, smuggling routes, and cartel activity — ensuring that local communities have the data they need to respond in real time. This legislation was introduced with Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX).Both bills are supported by the Sunland Park Police Department and Las Cruces Police Department.“For too long, dangerous criminals have exploited our border crisis to traffic innocent children and smuggle deadly narcotics into our nation,” said McCaul. “It’s time we finally put a stop to these predators and ensure law enforcement agencies have the information-sharing infrastructure to do their jobs efficiently and effectively. I am proud to co-lead this bill alongside Rep. Vasquez to protect innocent children across Texas and support our local law enforcement officers as they work to counter cartel-sponsored crime.”“New Mexico’s educators are on the frontlines of keeping our communities safe, and we know that protecting our students from the influence of criminal organizations requires both vigilance and leadership. We applaud Congressman Vasquez for continuing to prioritize student safety through action, not just words, and we remain committed to supporting efforts that safeguard the wellbeing of every student in our schools,” said Whitney Holland, President of AFT New Mexico.“Border communities such as Sunland Park, New Mexico, are on the front lines of problems posed by human smugglers, fentanyl traffickers, and cartels seeking to recruit American teens,” said Chief Eric Lopez, Sunland Park Police Department. “Through these bills, Rep. Vasquez is leading on the sort of real-world solutions that will crack down on criminals to actually make our schools and streets safer. Working collaboratively with a common goal will ensure our border region stays safe and continues to thrive.”“I thank Congressman Vasquez for prioritizing the needs of New Mexicans and working in a bipartisan way to find solutions that will support law enforcement and improve public safety,” said Chief Jeremy Story, Las Cruces Police Department. “These bills strike the right balance between prevention, education, and enforcement, and they send a strong message that exploiting our kids or flooding our communities with fentanyl will not be tolerated.”Vasquez is committed to delivering smart, bipartisan solutions that protect New Mexico’s youth, disrupt criminal networks, and strengthen the resilience of border communities. Earlier this year, Vasquez led a bipartisan letter to the State Department supporting efforts to combat cartels and urging the Department to work collaboratively with border communities while protecting cross-border trade. He also backed legislation to crack down on dangerous car chases in border communities.###

