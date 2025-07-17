The Layman’s Guide to Making Sense of Statistics is a smart, practical read for non-math minds by John L. Campbell

Author John L Campbell

A plain-language guide to understanding how statistics work—and how they shape the decisions, headlines, and data around us daily.

Don’t be timid asking for clarification of statistical information someone gives you about something.”
— excerpt from the book
GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kravitz&Sons is honored to be the publisher of The Layman’s Guide to Making Sense of Statistics by John L. Campbell, a clear, no-frills book that breaks down the basics of statistics for people who never thought they’d understand it. With humor and clarity, Campbell delivers exactly what the title promises—a guide for the everyday person.

The book walks readers through core ideas like averages, sampling, probability, and how to question what statistics really mean. Instead of diving into formulas, Campbell explains how numbers are used to make decisions, influence policy, shape research, and persuade the public. With real-world examples and historical context, he shows how stats can both illuminate truth and confuse us—depending on how they’re presented.

What makes this guide so effective is its conversational tone and practical focus. Readers learn not just what statistical terms mean, but how to apply them to everyday situations—from reading the news to evaluating surveys. It’s a toolkit for critical thinking in a world that’s overflowing with data.

Whether you're a student, educator, policymaker, or just trying to make smarter decisions, this book will help you understand what the numbers really say—and what they don't.

John L. Campbell earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northeastern University in Boston. For over 30 years, he worked in psychological research, taught experimental psychology and research statistics, and managed senior service programs. His previous title, Introduction to Science and the Scientific Method, is a companion guide for science literacy. Now retired, Campbell lives in Oregon with his wife Monica, where he volunteers and continues to reflect on the role of science and statistics in daily life.

Purchase the book:
Kravitz and Sons: https://kravitzandsons.com/books/the-laymans-guide-to-making-sense-of-statistics/
• Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-laymans-guide-to-making-sense-of-statistics-john-l-campbell/1015250840?ean=9798896392736
• Amazon: https://a.co/d/4Bu9Mn1

The Layman’s Guide to Making Sense of Statistics is a smart, practical read for non-math minds by John L. Campbell

