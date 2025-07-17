Interior Ends Preferential Treatment for Unreliable, Subsidy-Dependent Wind and Solar Energy 

WASHINGTON — In line with President Donald J. Trump’s Energy Dominance agenda, the Department of the Interior is ending preferential treatment for unreliable, subsidy-dependent wind and solar energy. The move follows the signing of Executive Order 14315, Ending Market Distorting Subsidies for Unreliable, Foreign-Controlled Energy Sources, and implementation of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

All Department-related decisions and actions concerning wind and solar energy facilities will undergo elevated review by the Office of the Secretary, including leases, rights-of-way, construction and operation plans, grants, consultations and biological opinions. This enhanced oversight will ensure all evaluations are thorough and deliberative.

“Today’s actions further deliver on President Trump’s promise to tackle the Green New Scam and protect the American taxpayers’ dollars,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Lands and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “American Energy Dominance is driven by U.S.-based production of reliable baseload energy, not regulatory favoritism towards unreliable energy projects that are solely dependent on taxpayer subsidies and foreign-sourced equipment.”

As part of this effort, the Department will address provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to eliminate longstanding right-of-way and capacity fee discounts for existing and future wind and solar projects, bringing an end to years of subsidies for economically unviable energy development.

By removing these artificial advantages, the Department is levelling the playing field for dispatchable, cost-effective and secure energy sources, such as clean coal and domestic natural gas, after years of assault under the previous administration. These actions mark a return to common-sense permitting standards that support national security, grid stability and American job creation.

