Managed Resources inks $60M contract with New York City Health + Hospitals to manage denied claims

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Managed Resources, Inc. , the KLAS-rated revenue cycle consulting firm that provides managed healthcare solutions and medical coding services, has inked a $60 million, 3-year contract with New York City Health + Hospitals, the largest public healthcare system in the United States, to manage and challenge its denied medical claims from government and private insurers.Managed Resources first began its partnership with New York Health + Hospitals in 2020 and have delivered denials management services that have assisted NYC Health + Hospitals recover an estimated $133 million of denied revenue. As part of its new multi-year contract, Managed Resources will continue to support New York Health + Hospitals combat rising claim denials with industry-leading denials management services – including service to all acute care hospitals across New York City.“New York Health + Hospitals represents the pinnacle of health systems in the United States. To provide healthcare at their scale, to over a million New Yorkers a year - requires an incredibly healthy revenue cycle operation. We embrace the responsibility to ensure they receive proper reimbursement.” Jozette Cook-White, Sr. Director of Revenue Cycle Operations at Managed Resources, Inc.Medical claim denials have increased significantly since 2020 and continue to pose substantial financial challenges to health systems across the country. According to Becker’s Hospital Review , initial claim denial rates have increased 18.1% since 2020 - attributed to variables that include payer policy changes, prior authorization issues, and missing or inaccurate patient data. Increased denials create strain on immediate cash flow, administrative burden, and patient care - shifting significant attention to denial management services to protect revenue and maintain financial stability.“New York City Health + Hospitals is excited to expand its partnership with Managed Resources. We’re greatly appreciative of Kelly, Jozette, and their entire denials management team, and look forward to their ongoing contributions to New York City Health + Hospitals”. – Heather Sewell, Sr. Director of Clinical Denials/Revenue Cycle ServicesAs the largest municipal healthcare system in the United States, New York Health + Hospitals operates over 70 locations across New York City’s five boroughs, including 11 acute care hospitals, 5 long-term care centers, and more than 30 community-based clinics. NYC Health + Hospitals serves over a million New Yorkers annually, and provides services that include primary and specialty care, emergency and trauma care, long-term care, home care, and correctional health services – creating a strong need for a robust denials management operation.Kelly Yeargin, Managing Partner of Revenue Integrity Services at Managed Resources, who’s recovered over $1B of denied revenue for clients in her decorated career, has spent the last decade assembling an industry-leading team of dual-perspective experts to navigate the complex and highly nuanced landscape of payer denials. Managed Resources’ KLAS-rated clinical appeals and denials management team averages over 20 years of healthcare experience and is comprised of multi-credentialed RNs (registered nurses) that bring decades of unique provider and payer experience.“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with New York Health + Hospitals and look forward to providing industry-leading denials management services that ensure every NYC H+H location receives accurate and timely reimbursement for rendered healthcare services. We believe Managed Resources has the strongest denials management team in the industry, and we’re honored to know NYC H+H entrusts us with such an important project.” - Kelly Yeargin, Managing Partner at Managed Resources, Inc.About Managed Resources, Inc.Managed Resources, Inc. and CodingAID, its specialized medical coding division, are a KLAS-rated RCM consulting firm in Long Beach, California, founded in 1994, that provide industry-leading revenue cycle solutions and medical coding services for health systems, academic medical colleges, hospital groups and physician groups across the United States.Services include Clinical Appeals & Denials Management, Clinical Charge Audit, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Medical Coding Support, Medical Coding & Compliance Audits, Education & Training, and RCM Consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.