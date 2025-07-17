Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: July 17, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on a Bridge Construction Project in Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County Open House Begins at 5 p.m. August 6 at Adirondack Experience Museum The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, pertaining to an upcoming bridge construction project on State Route 28 at the Rock River in the Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County. The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Adirondack Experience, The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake, 9097 State Route 30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812. The public is welcome to attend this meeting as part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects. The project, which is in the final design phase and tentatively scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026, will replace two culvert pipes with a new bridge along State Route 28 over Rock River in the Town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County. This project will also include a wildlife crossing underneath the structure to enhance safety and habitat connectivity. The meeting will be an open house with no formal presentation. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the projects. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###