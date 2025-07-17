LeAnn Case Selected for Top Growth Strategist Of The Year by IAOTP

LeAnn Case will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeAnn Case, growth strategist, recently selected as Top Growth Strategist of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of experience in her industries, Ms. Case has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. Ms. Case empowers organizations within the credit union industry to achieve impactful growth by translating aspirations into actionable strategies and then crafting communication plans that foster both internal alignment and external engagement. When heightened expertise is needed for the executive team and/or marketing teams, she serves as your fractional guide that delivers laser-focused strategies and quantifiable increases in brand awareness.As the Founder and President of Vive Unlimited, she focuses on inspiring individuals to lead joy-filled lives through connection, learning, and fun. She believes that happiness and fulfillment are essential components of a successful life, and is committed to helping others achieve these states through my work. In addition to the organizational services, she also is here to empower your journey with inspiring women’s events like ViveX and dynamic monthly small group discussions (for anyone) for professional growth.Through her work at Vive Unlimited, Ms. Case also helped bring the vision for the TriUnity Foundation to life--a nonprofit that alleviates the financial burden of terminal illness. She now serves as Board Chair, continuing to drive its mission of delivering hope, healing, and strength to families during life's most difficult seasons.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to strategic planning, leadership, marketing strategy, marketing communications planning, and brand management.Prior to her career, Ms. Case obtained her Associate’s degree in Business Administration from Bismarck State University and her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Business from Capella University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Case has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Growth Strategist of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Case attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to inspire those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.viveunlimited.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

