VR Green Farms Launches 'Honeyball'™ July 21 Featuring Baseball Legend Mickey Mantle

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baseball is about to get sweeter. VR Green Farms proudly announces the launch of Honeyball™, a premium, collectible honey line officially licensed by several former Major League Baseball players, debuting July 21, 2025.

This all-star lineup features collector-worthy honey jars honoring some of the most iconic names in the game, leading off with Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle. With eye-catching baseball focused packaging and rich, award-winning flavors—including fan-favorite Mango Honey, Wildflower Honey, and spicy Habanero Honey—Honeyball™ blends the spirit of America’s pastime with the taste of farm-fresh indulgence.

“This project is more than just honey,” said Nic Romano, founder of VR Green Farms. “It’s a tribute to baseball’s legacy and the legends who made it magical. We’re thrilled to bring something truly unique to fans and collectors across the country.”

Honeyball™ will be available starting July 21 through www.honeyball.us, and www.vrgreenfarms.com and select retail partners, with each 12 oz. bottle featuring officially licensed images and custom artwork inspired by the legends themselves. The collection includes both individual bottles and collectible gift box sets designed for fans, food lovers, and baseball memorabilia collectors alike.

The launch marks the beginning of a multi-year licensing project with Mantle I.P. Holdings, Ltd.

About VR Green Farms

With over 16 years of farm stand success, VR Green Farms is a California-based producer of gourmet honey known for its bold Mango Honey and other natural, small-batch offerings. Honeyball™ is the company's first national rollout under player licenses, combining flavor, storytelling, and sports heritage.

Nic Romano, a former baseball writer, oversees the marketing and storytelling of Honeyball.

David Meyer, former Legal Counsel for The Upper Deck Company and the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum brings his sports law expertise to the project.

For press inquiries, wholesale requests, or interview opportunities, contact:

David Meyer

Email: info@honeyball.us

Phone: 619-597-5459

Website: www.vrgreenfarms.com or www.honeyball.us

Legal Disclaimer:

