Next Round of Smart Growth Grants Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $3.8 million in funding available to communities and not-for-profits in the Adirondack and Catskill parks. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in partnership with the Department of State and the Adirondack Park Agency, is accepting applications for the next round of Adirondack Park and Catskill Park Community Smart Growth Grants that will link environmental protection, economic development, and community livability within the two parks. This round of Smart Growth Grants will continue to focus on affordable housing, which is a key component for addressing population and economic stability in rural Forest Preserve communities.

“New York State is leading the nation in helping communities become greener, more connected, and more resilient,” Governor Hochul said. “With these Smart Growth grants, we are investing in local projects that create economic opportunities, affordable housing, and tourism while protecting our natural resources and supporting long-term sustainability so that Forest Preserve communities can thrive.”

DEC's Community Smart Growth Grants Program is modeled after the national "smart growth" movement, which promotes growth that harmonizes economic development with protection of the natural and built environment. Today’s announcement marks the eighth round of Smart Growth grants since the program’s inception. More than $12 million has been awarded to communities — $2.6 million in the Catskill Park, and $9.9 million in the Adirondack Park.

Funding for the latest round of grants is provided by the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) and includes $2.8 million for Adirondack Park projects and $1 million for projects in the Catskill Park. The goal of this grant program is to support projects that build on comprehensive planning and economic development activities, with a priority on affordable housing. In the FY25-26 State Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul increased the EPF to $425 million, the highest level of funding in the program's history. The EPF also provides funding for critical environmental programs such as farmland protection, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvement, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Smart growth creates a balance that is at the heart of New York’s environmental, climate, and economic development strategy. Through Governor Hochul’s strategic investments, the $3.8 million available now not only helps communities become more affordable to thrive economically, but also advances our shared goals of protecting natural resources and making our neighborhoods more resilient in the face of harmful climate impacts. We look forward to continuing to work with our many state and local partners to promote smart, equitable, and sustainable growth.”

Adirondack Park Agency Executive Director Barbara Rice said, "For more than a decade the Smart Growth Grant program has advanced projects that protect the environment and enhance quality of life for Adirondack and Catskill Park residents. Governor Hochul’s continued investment into affordable housing solutions through this program targets a critical issue confronting many communities in these regions. We encourage municipalities and not-for-profits to take advantage of the Smart Growth Grant program to help address the needs of Adirondack and Catskill Parks communities."

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, ““The way we plan and develop our communities has a profound impact on our economy, natural resources and quality of life. Governor Hochul’s additional $3.8 million for smart growth planning and implementation will provide the necessary foundation for sustainable communities, habitats and ecosystems in the Adirondack and Catskill parks. At the Department of State, we work closely together with the Department of Environmental Conservation to ensure that New York State is, and continues to be, the nationwide leader in the movement for smart, sustainable and equitable growth.”

Eligible projects should support larger community development projects, such as revitalization efforts, capital improvements, and organizational development or capacity building, and may include, but are not limited to:

Due diligence and pre-development steps for vacant buildings for affordable housing

Planning and permitting of developable land parcels for affordable housing

Community housing development plans

Identify and prioritize infill and redevelopment of existing buildings to revitalize neighborhoods and downtowns, including areas around public transit.

Regional or Parkwide availability of affordable housing and shovel ready sites

Develop Pro-Housing Community comprehensive plan revisions or updates, followed by local laws, form-based codes, or new zoning and re-zoning with New York State Pro-Housing Communities Certification

Providing bike-friendly routes and amenities

Improving or promoting local/regional museums and theaters

Main Street façade improvement

Refurbishing historic properties

Providing community-based tourism programs and activities

Creating new recreational opportunities

Multi-use trail development

Wayfinding and informational signage and kiosks

Enhancing parks and public spaces

Zoning updates

Visitor center improvements

Beautifying tourism sites

Providing sidewalks in hamlets and villages

DEC is hosting a webinar on Wednesday, July 23, at 10 a.m., to provide interested applicants with information on the program requirements, funding details, and how to use the new State Financial System for grants. Register for the webinar here.

Applications for developing comprehensive and/or local land use plans, as well as updating existing plans, are also welcome. The Request for Bids (RFB) is available through the State Financial System Grants Management and the deadline to apply is 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

For more information, visit DEC’s website.