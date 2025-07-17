Thomson, GA - Georgia Parole Board Member Robert Markley met with crime victims from the Toombs Judicial Circuit in Thomson this week. The Board conducts Victim Impact Sessions to receive victim information about the cases prior to a parole decision being made.

“The Board appreciates the time and information that these victims are giving us,” says Markley. “There is no way the Board can make an informed decision in a case without considering victim input. I want them to know that as a Board we take the information very seriously and it is considered,” added Markley.

Information received during the meetings is then included in the case file the Board maintains on the offender.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services, a division of the Parole Board, works with the District Attorney to select the cases to be included in the Victim Impact Sessions.

The Toombs Judicial Circuit includes Glascock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Taliaferro, Warren, and Wilkes counties. The victim impact sessions took place at the McDuffie County Courthouse.

The District Attorney for the Toombs Judicial Circuit is Bill Doupe.

“The DA's office has a strong victim advocate program that works with victims of crimes through the trial process. By traveling to our community and giving victims and their families an opportunity to meet face to face with the Parole Board, the board has demonstrated their commitment to giving victims a voice in the parole process. Crime victims should be heard. The impact of the crime on victims should be a part of the parole decision process. I want the victims to know that they have an advocate in the DA’s office,” said Doupe.

“Many of these cases are of a violent nature and emotions are raw. These meetings are tough for everyone,” says Markley.

The Georgia Parole Board must consider offenders for parole if under sentencing laws the offender is parole eligible. Parole in Georgia is not a right. The Board may deny parole.

For more information contact [email protected].