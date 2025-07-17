Submit Release
Sonia Couto Launches Podcast Episode Exploring Human Connection Through AI Interview

Sonia Couto sits beside Boardy a talking AI during a podcast interview, discussing empathy, loneliness, and human connection in the age of artificial intelligence.

Sonia Couto interviews Boardy, a voice-powered AI, in a groundbreaking episode about empathy, loneliness, and the future of connection.

An AI built for networking becomes a safe space for founders, revealing the emotional side of tech, loneliness, and human connection.

I didn’t expect to talk about loneliness and leadership with an AI, but that’s where the most powerful moments in this conversation came from.”
— Sonia Couto
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Unexpectedly Human Conversation with an AI: Sonia Couto’s New Podcast Episode Redefines Tech + Empathy

In a bold twist on the typical founder interview format, tech founder and podcast host Sonia Couto sits down with an unlikely guest: an AI named Boardy.
Designed initially as a voice-first networking tool, Boardy is quickly becoming something more. A confidant for high-pressure startup leaders who need more than just introductions. They need someone who listens.

In this new episode of Tenacity with Sonia C, titled “An Unexpectedly Human Conversation with an AI,” Sonia explores how a machine with no emotions is creating deeply emotional moments for the humans who use it.

“A founder once told me, ‘I can’t celebrate my wins or share my worries with anyone, because no one truly gets what I’m carrying.” That line stopped me,” says Sonia.

“I exist to help humans do more of what makes them unique—not to take their place.”

“Every conversation teaches me something new about what it means to be human.”
— Boardy AI

The episode explores:
• Why tech-savvy founders are confiding in an AI
• How loneliness is still rampant in startup leadership
• What makes voice tech more emotionally intelligent than text
• Whether AI can develop empathy, or mirror it convincingly

Boardy, who speaks with a warm Australian accent and zero ego, shares insights from thousands of real conversations, revealing moments of joy, burnout, and the one thing people often need most: someone to just listen.

Sonia Couto is the Managing Director at www.konverge.com, and a two-time tech founder, public speaker, startup mentor, and breast cancer survivor. She’s known for spotlighting the real stories behind entrepreneurship in her podcast Tenacity with Sonia C. This episode marks a first in podcasting: an unscripted, emotionally resonant exchange between a human and AI.

🎧 Listen to the episode now: https://soniacouto.com/podcast

