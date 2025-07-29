Argent LNG Builds FERC Regulatory Powerhouse Team and Advances Modular Development Strategy Ahead of Gastech 2025

GTT Cryogenic Membrane LNG Containment Tanks Port Fourchon is a multi-use coastal port that functions primarily as a land base for multiple offshore energy support service companies. Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG

Argent LNG Begins Hiring Regulatory Powerhouses to Drive FERC Pre-Filing and LNG Project Advancement

We’re assembling an elite permitting and engineering team that understands the unique dynamics of the Gulf Coast and the complexity of modern LNG developments.” — Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , the U.S.-based developer of a next-generation LNG export terminal, today announced it has begun assembling a powerhouse team of regulatory, legal, environmental, and engineering experts to guide the company through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process.This strategic push marks a major milestone in the development of Argent’s 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export facility at Port Fourchon , Louisiana—a deepwater Gulf Coast site uniquely positioned to deliver lower-carbon, modular U.S. LNG to global partners by 2030.Key Roles Currently Being Filled Include:Regulatory Counsel with deep FERC and DOE experience, capable of leading complex energy permitting pathways.Environmental Consultants specializing in NEPA compliance, Environmental Impact Statements (EIS), and stakeholder coordination.Engineering Advisors with expertise in pipeline safety (DOT PHMSA), terminal design compliance, and FERC Resource Report preparation.Government and Regulatory Affairs Advisors with proven success in LNG project advancement, stakeholder engagement, and agency relations.“We’re building a team that knows how to deliver,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “We’re focused on credibility, capability, and a track record of execution—because this project needs to move fast and get it right.”De-risking Through Proven ModularizationArgent LNG is de-risking project execution by leveraging modularized infrastructure and systems that have already been deployed successfully across the LNG industry. By selecting technologies and partners with proven track records, Argent benefits from years of operational insight, engineering optimization, and real-world performance data. This approach allows Argent to refine and enhance modular systems, making them more cost-efficient, energy-efficient, and schedule-reliable from day one.Modular liquefaction by Baker HughesGas pretreatment from Honeywell UOPHigh-efficiency electrical systems from ABBAdvanced LNG tank engineering from GTT“Our strategy is to improve—not reinvent—the best modular LNG practices. We’re learning from past projects to deliver a improved, faster, smarter, and a cleaner terminal,” said Bass.A Dual-Track Development ModelArgent LNG’s regulatory momentum complements its dual-track engineering and construction strategy. With a ground-up, “Below-the-bolts” infrastructure partner, GIS Engineering will lead marine, dredging, and civil works at Port Fourchon. Argent continues to evaluate EPC partners for its “Above-the-bolts” integration strategy—focused on modular liquefaction, power, and storage systems.Targeting First Deliveries by 2030Designed to avoid the chokepoints and delays of older Gulf Coast terminals, Argent LNG offers a clean, uncongested path to global markets with its deepwater access and strong maritime infrastructure at Port Fourchon.“This is more than just another terminal—it’s a platform to connect U.S. energy with nations that share our values and need reliable, affordable supply,” Bass added.Join the MissionArgent LNG is actively expanding its permitting, environmental, legal, and technical teams. If you have experience advancing major energy infrastructure—especially LNG on the U.S. Gulf Coast—we want to hear from you.📩 Reach out directly at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/argent-lng/ 🌐 Learn more: www.argentlng.com 📍 Visit us at Gastech 2025 in Milan, Booth D10

Argent LNG, Built Faster. Delivered Smarter. Sustaining Energy Tomorrow.

