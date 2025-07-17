Oregon Legislature approves major housing investments for 2025-27 biennium

The 2025 Oregon Legislative Session concluded on June 27, delivering significant investments in the state’s housing and homelessness efforts. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is grateful for key legislation passed that will bring much-needed relief to families experiencing housing instability across Oregon.

“These investments are the result of collective effort, and each brings us closer to a future where every Oregonian has access to stable housing,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “While we acknowledge there’s more work ahead, we are energized by what’s been achieved and deeply grateful to our lawmakers, community partners, and advocates who made it possible.”

Highlights from the 2025-27 agency budget and key legislation include:

$204.9 million to sustain homeless and emergency shelters, helping communities across Oregon meet the immediate needs of people living unsheltered.

$100.9 million for the Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Homeownership program, which supports the development of affordable homes for families with low to moderate incomes.

$10 million to support the housing priorities of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Native American Tribes, affirming the state’s commitment to tribal partnership and housing justice.

$24 million for the Senior Housing Initiative through House Bill 3589, a targeted investment in preventing and reducing homelessness among Oregon’s aging population.

House Bill 2698, which establishes a statewide homeownership goal, providing a clear benchmark for increasing access to homeownership for all Oregonians.

House Bill 3792, which increases funding for low-income energy bill assistance by raising the cap from $20 million to $40 million, a move that will allow OHCS to serve more households in need of relief from rising utility costs.

The Housing Stability Council, OHCS’ advisory body that guides and advocates for the agency’s work, reflected on the investments approved by the Legislature: “At a time when housing needs are outpacing available resources, state-level leadership and investment are more critical than ever. Amid rising everyday costs, aging infrastructure, and increasing rates of people experiencing homelessness, the need to invest in shelter and housing for all — including seniors and Tribal communities —is urgent and undeniable. These housing investments reflect our shared commitment and responsibility to advancing access to safe, stable, and dignified housing for everyone in Oregon — regardless of age, background, or circumstances.”

As OHCS moves forward with program implementation, the agency will continue to work with the Housing Stability Council, legislative leaders, local partners, and community members to close remaining gaps and ensure every Oregonian has a place to call home.

For more information and a full list of OHCS’ legislatively approved bills and investments, visit the agency's website.