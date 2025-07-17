Techbros Launches Free, Secure & Certified E-Waste Recycling and IT Asset Disposition Services Across the Southwest

Techbros Electronic Recycle and ITAD IT Asset Disposition Overview

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Techbros Recycle & Sales – ITAD, an Arizona–based electronics IT and recycling firm, today announces the expansion of its certified, zero-cost e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) services across Arizona and nationwide.

At the core of Techbros' mission is a commitment to sustainability and the circular economy of electronics. By helping individuals and businesses responsibly manage their outdated technology, Techbros promotes environmental stewardship, extends the life cycle of electronics, and reduces waste through repair, reuse, and responsible recycling. Their model not only prevents hazardous materials from reaching landfills but also contributes to a more sustainable and cost-effective digital ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

100% Free for Eligible Electronics

Individuals and businesses in Phoenix and surrounding areas—including Avondale, Mesa, Tempe, and Scottsdale—can receive free electronic pickup and drop-off services.

Certified & Compliant

Techbros holds R2v3, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 9001 certifications, meeting federal, state, and local regulations for environmentally responsible recycling and occupational/safety standards.

Security-First Data Destruction

Using NIST 800–88 and DoD-compliant protocols, including onsite shredding and degaussing, Techbros provides serialized certificates of destruction—ideal for audit-proofing sensitive information.

Nationwide ITAD Support

With an ERP-driven tracking system, complete chain-of-custody documentation, and reliable logistics partners, Techbros manages IT asset disposition for industries from data centers and aerospace to telecom and government agencies.

Eco-Friendly & Value-Maximizing

The company diverts electronics from landfills, refurbishes devices when possible, recovers raw materials, and offers resale services to recover value.

Leadership Commentary:

"We're proud to offer fully certified, secure, and eco-friendly e-waste solutions at no cost," said Techbros leadership representative. "From home drop-offs in Scottsdale to large-scale data center pickups, our robust ITAD infrastructure and nationwide certifications give businesses complete confidence in data security and sustainability."

Scottsdale HQ: 7707 E. Acoma Dr, Suite 101–103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.

Phone: +1 (480) 447–7356 / Book Now

Email: recycle@techbrosaz.com

Media Contact

Techbros Media Relations

admin@techbrosaz.com

+1 (480) 447–7356

