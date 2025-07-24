SecureSplit™ App Launches, Takes Guesswork Out of Divorce Financial Planning

SecureSplit™ delivers clear and measurable guidance so divorcees can accurately plan their divorces and financial futures.

Divorcees get cost-effective, correct calculations through this freemium app

I still look back and think about the financial mistakes I made along the way during my divorce....Having this tool would have made me think differently about some of those decisions.” — Jamie Lima

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a result of the launch of the SecureSplit ™ web- and phone-based app, divorcees can complete vital calculations, taking manual errors out of a challenging and emotional time. Available through the web, App Store and Google Play, SecureSplit™ delivers clear and measurable guidance so divorcees can accurately plan their divorces and financial futures.Created by Jamie Lima , CDFA, founder, planner, and certified mediator at Allegiant Divorce Solutions , SecureSplit™ is the divorce financial planning tool he and others wish they had when they went through their divorces.“There are approximately 650,000 divorces each year, and unfortunately like many other divorcing people, not only was I dealing with the emotional trauma of getting divorced but I also had the financial realities to iron out,” Lima said. “Divorces have become so expensive because those people who use professionals who aren’t equipped to do precise calculations, such as splitting retirement assets, deal with lots of revisions which tacks on time and money. I wanted to create fintech that would be seamless while easily, quickly and correctly calculating critical points in divorce financial planning.”Free tools available through SecureSplit™ include child support, alimony and budget planning for post-divorce calculations. Additionally, the weekly Broke Up, Not Broke(n)newsletter filled with divorce financial planning advice is available for free. And for less than five dollars a week, divorcees can get access to Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO), tax impact, property division, and custody-cost calculators. The paid version of SecureSplit™ also features PDF reports, unlimited calculations, priority booking with a CDFAfor review of the reports, and access to a private Facebook group.“Even though I had over a decade of experience as a financial planner at the time, I still look back and think about the financial mistakes I made along the way during my divorce proceedings,” Lima said. “Having this tool would have made me think differently about some of those decisions.”Lima’s divorce experience fueled him to become a Certified Divorce Financial Analystfollowing his career as a financial advisor and Certified Financial Planner. He created Allegiant Divorce Solutions nearly three years ago and has been serving divorcees ever since.A Pro version of SecureSplit™, designed for financial planners, mediators and divorce attorneys, will be available in the fourth quarter.For more information or to schedule a demo of SecureSplit™, email jamie@allegiantds.com.About SecureSplit™Created by Allegiant Divorce Solutions’ Jamie Lima, CDFA, SecureSplit™ is an AI-enhanced, streamlined solution for both divorcees and divorce professionals including financial planners, mediators and attorneys. It automates divorce financial planning to take the manual errors out of what can be a challenging and emotional time. SecureSplit™ is a one-stop-shop for divorce financial planning so professionals can more easily and efficiently accomplish their work on behalf of people getting divorced.

