Michael Barrett Appointed CEO of Pride Holdings Group to Lead Strategic Growth in LGBTQ+ Market

Michael Barrett Appointed CEO of Pride Holdings Group (Formerly Parliament House Enterprises Inc.) to Lead Strategic Growth in LGBTQ+ Market

Parliament House Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHSE)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pride Holdings Group (PHSE) is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Barrett as Chief Executive Officer. With more than 20 years of executive leadership and a lifelong commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, Barrett will guide the company’s mission to consolidate and expand iconic LGBTQ+-focused brands while preserving their unique identities and cultural impact.Barrett, a graduate of the University of Memphis, brings a wealth of experience from senior roles at PepsiCo, and as the former Owner/CEO of AquaPlexin Fort Lauderdale and AquaPlex Key West. He also previously led BBG North LLC and Barrett TB, Operated Yum Brand Restaurants in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.In his new role, Barrett is tasked with accelerating the growth of Pride Holdings Group’s portfolio through acquisitions, brand development, and community engagement. His operational acumen, coupled with a personal and professional dedication to LGBTQ+ empowerment, makes him uniquely suited to drive PHG’s vision forward.“I’m honored to lead Pride Holdings Group at such a pivotal time,” said Barrett. “Our mission is to build a home for LGBTQ+ brands that celebrates their individuality while leveraging collective strength to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.”Barrett resides in South Florida with his husband, John Barrett.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.