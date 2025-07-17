Triple Cannabis Beverages Unveils New THC-infused Lemonade

The company’s latest product innovation, Triple High Lemonade pairs a higher THC level with universally loved flavors Triple High Seltzer Logo

This is Lemonade reimagined for how people socialize now. Our new cannabis-infused lemonade drinks are bold and flavorful.” — Lambo Perkins, Triple Chief Marketing Officer.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple, the cannabis beverage brand redefining social drinking, has released its second product innovation in four short months, this time a 12-oz, cannabis-infused Lemonade. Triple High Lemonade comes in three flavors: Original, Raspberry, and Iced Tea.

Crafted by the award-winning brand behind the Original High Seltzer, Triple High Lemonade delivers a cocktail-level buzz with 10 mg of fast-acting THC, real fruit juice, 90 calories, and bold flavor in every can. It's made for the moments that matter - tailgates, porch hangs, beach days, and everything in between.

● Original Lemonade -- Bright, bold, and nostalgic. This is classic lemonade with a modern twist - made with real fruit juice and a touch of agave for balanced sweetness.

● Raspberry Lemonade -- Juicy, tart, and a little bit wild. Raspberry Lemonade blends real raspberry juice and lemon with agave for a full-flavored sip that feels like a day off.

● Iced Tea Lemonade -- Smooth, citrusy, and laid-back. This blend of black tea and lemon delivers mellow flavor with just enough edge, finished with agave and real juice.

With a strong focus on taste, Triple is known for innovative products that cater to consumer needs. With an onset time of around 15 mins, low in sugar and low in calories, Triple High Lemonade is a guilt-free alternative to alcohol, providing a social buzz without the dreaded next-day hangover.

“This is Lemonade reimagined for how people socialize now. Our new cannabis-infused lemonade drinks are bold and flavorful,” said Lambo Perkins, Triple Chief Marketing Officer. “As with Triple High Seltzer and The Triple Drop, we’ve continued to use the best flavor formulators in the industry to ensure ‘best tasting’ remains a Triple brand promise. Triple High Lemonade’s flavor profile, mouth feel and overall sensory experience are top notch. ”

In line with the tastes and preferences of the Gen-Z and Millennial consumer, Triple now provides three mainstream products in the emerging cannabis drink space: Triple High Seltzer, The Triple Drop, and Triple High Lemonade.

● Triple High Seltzer (3 mg THC; 15-20 calories) is the go-to choice for sessionable sipping - perfect for nights at the bar and daytime social affairs.

● The Triple Drop (5 mgs THC, 20 calories) is designed for anytime, anywhere use, boosting any drink with cannabis.

● Triple High Lemonade (10 mgs THC, 90 calories) meets the demand for full-strength, boldly flavored THC beverages.

“We have great relationships with our distributors and they’ve communicated how they see growing consumer demand for higher-strength beverages,” said Triple Chief Operating Officer Will Spartin. “We’ve built our brand around low dose, sessionable products like our Seltzer and Drop, but as demand evolves, we see the opportunity to expand our portfolio offerings to appeal to all. The Triple High Lemonade line provides 10 mgs of THC and broad commercial appeal for those looking for a stronger option.”

Triple High Lemonade will be available at select retailers where Triple High Seltzer and The Triple Drop can be found. Nationally, find all Triple products at drinktriple.com.

About Triple Cannabis Beverages

Triple is the cannabis-infused drink brand offering a better-for-you social buzz without the hangover. Our lineup includes THC seltzers, THC drops, and cannabis-infused lemonade — all made with real fruit, cannabis, and clean, all-natural ingredients. Every sip delivers award-winning taste with low calories and zero added sugar. It’s everything you love about catching a buzz, minus the next-day regret. For more information, go to www.drinktriple.com

