Prime Minister Golob: "The people of these regions deserve the third development axis"

SLOVENIA, July 16 - A total of 20 engineering structures, including two tunnels and ten viaducts, will be built on the 7.25-kilometre section, highlighting the complexity and importance of this infrastructure project. Prime Minister Golob also addressed the audience.

"Where there is no road, there is no world", said Prime Minister Golob in his opening remarks, pointing out that today is about more than just opening a construction site; it is about establishing a link that the Šalek and Koroška regions have long deserved. He recalled the difficult path to this point, but noted that things are now moving forward.

"Today we are on the most challenging section, and even though two other sections have already been completed, and some easier sections will also be completed soon, it is precisely this one that will define the success and completion of the project as originally envisioned. I believe we will be successful," the Prime Minister added. He recalled that when this Government took office, it was confronted with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis, inflation and the rising costs of living. Then Slovenia was hit by the worst floods in its history.

"The total funding of the entire northern section of the third development axis represents only half of the total amount the state has allocated to post-flood recovery over the two years since the floods. That illustrates the scale of the problems we have faced," the Prime Minister added.

He further stated that this did not stop them, because there was a clear understanding that the opportunity to build the third development axis should not be delayed. "Because the people of this region truly deserve it. We will start the project in this term and complete it in the next. Only a government that looks beyond the current term can deliver the projects that people need. Anything else is mere politicking. Anyone who thinks a mission can be accomplished within a single term knows very well that it doesn't work like that," said Prime Minister Golob.

"We will complete the project so that life in both regions becomes safer, people can access medical care faster, children can get to school faster and the economy can develop to its full potential. Logistics will no longer be an issue, and new, high-quality jobs – also supported by foreign investment – will become more accessible. I believe this will give both regions new momentum. They will not only be closer to the capital, but also to the rest of the world," concluded the Prime Minister.

During his visit to the region, the Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning, Jože Novak, and the Minister of the Environment, Climate, and Energy, Bojan Kumer, met with the management of the Velenje Coal Mine. The discussions focused on ensuring safety at work, particularly in the light of the tragic accident that occurred during extraction in one of the mine's shafts in January.

They also discussed the support provided to the families of the miners who lost their lives in the accident. The medium- and long-term vision for the closure of the coal mine were also touched upon, with an emphasis placed on a just transition in terms of ensuring social security for all employees of the mine and their families. A draft Act on the Gradual Closure of the Velenje Coal Mine is being prepared, which provides for the complete and permanent abandonment of mining operations and the liquidation of the company Premogovnik Velenje d.o.o. The closure process is expected to take place gradually, over the period from 2026 to 2045.