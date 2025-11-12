UNESCO proclaims International Day of Caves and Karst – the initiative came from Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 12 - The UNESCO General Conference today unanimously proclaimed 13 September as the International Day of Caves and Karst. The initiative was officially submitted by the Republic of Slovenia at the proposal of the International Union of Speleology, which is based in Postojna. Under the authority of the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning coordinated the activities for the proclamation of the International Day of Caves and Karst.

