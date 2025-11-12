Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,620 in the last 365 days.

UNESCO proclaims International Day of Caves and Karst – the initiative came from Slovenia

SLOVENIA, November 12 - The UNESCO General Conference today unanimously proclaimed 13 September as the International Day of Caves and Karst. The initiative was officially submitted by the Republic of Slovenia at the proposal of the International Union of Speleology, which is based in Postojna. Under the authority of the Government, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning coordinated the activities for the proclamation of the International Day of Caves and Karst.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNESCO proclaims International Day of Caves and Karst – the initiative came from Slovenia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more