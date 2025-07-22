Same Expertise, New Name: LJB Product Solutions is Now Pivotal Engineered Solutions

LJB Product Solutions has rebranded as Pivotal Engineered Solutions, a name that better reflects its growth, values, and collaborative approach.

MUSKEGO, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivotal Engineered Solutions, formerly known as LJB Product Solutions, is excited to reveal a rebrand that better reflects who it is today and how it has grown. With over 15 years of experience providing turnkey engineering solutions, the change marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey.“When I founded LJB Product Solutions, I wanted to build a business where I could stay hands-on, do meaningful design work, and problem solve. While the original name reflected my own, the vision was never just about me. I always wanted to bring together a team of engineers, product designers, fabricators, and more who shared a mindset of curiosity, grit, and a strong work ethic. That’s exactly what we’ve built. I couldn’t be prouder of the team we are today and how we’re communicating that now,” said founder Lucas J. Boesel.Pivotal Engineered Solutions’ new identity emphasizes its diverse and skilled team dedicated to solving complex engineering challenges with practicable, innovative solutions. The new brand also better reflects the company’s agility, innovation, and the team’s pivotal role in progress, helping clients overcome challenges and bring their solutions to life. As Pivotal Engineered Solutions steps into this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its core mission of engineering excellence and client success.“As engineers, we’re often focused on what’s next, but this rebrand has reminded us how powerful it is to reflect on how far we’ve come. It captures our progress, values, and vision for the future,” said Director of Engineering Josh Miller. “I'm excited to be part of a team that's evolving, innovating, and always striving to do better for each other, our partners, and customers.”About Pivotal Engineered Solutions, formerly LJB Product Solutions:Pivotal Engineered Solutions develops the innovative, practicable engineering solutions companies need to improve production and accelerate growth. It specializes in turnkey solutions that perform, from custom automation solutions for more efficient production to rapid design and prototyping. When your project requires innovation, responsiveness, and engineering excellence, make it Pivotal. Visit pivotal-es.com to learn more.

