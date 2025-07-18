21-Year-Old Classical Crossover Sensation Skylar Peterson Releases Sweeping Bilingual Anthem Inspired by Latin Culture

Skylar Peterson Cover

The song “I Silenced My Heart (Callé Mi Corazón)” was crafted by a Grammy-winning team led by Latin Grammy Winner Edgar Cortázar (Luis Miguel)

“Collaborating with this team was an incredible honor — their storytelling brought the song to life in a way I never could have imagined” — Skylar Peterson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 21-year-old Classical Crossover sensation Skylar Peterson unveils his most ambitious work yet with “I Silenced My Heart (Callé Mi Corazón),” a sweeping bilingual anthem destined to resonate worldwide. Crafted by a Grammy-winning team — Latin Grammy winner Edgar Cortázar , Oscar winner Vanessa Campagna, Billboard #1 producer Olivier Bassil, and King of The Groove Grammy-winning drummer John “JR” Robinson. The single will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms July 18.“This song speaks to the moments when silence says it all,” said Skylar Peterson. “Collaborating with this team was an incredible honor — their storytelling brought the song to life in a way I never could have imagined.”“I Silenced My Heart (Callé Mi Corazón)” blends cinematic orchestration with Skylar’s soaring vocals, telling a powerful story of unspoken love and the courage to finally give voice to the heart.“Skylar’s rich, velvety bass-baritone voice and effortless control bring remarkable depth and nuance to our creative process,” adds Grammy-Winning songwriter Edgar Cortázar (Luis Miguel, Il Volo). “His track record speaks volumes: accruing over half a million streams on his music showcases his versatility and rapidly growing international presence.”Multi-Platinum and Billboard #1 Producer, and right-hand to David Foster, Olivier Bassil said, “Producing Skylar Peterson’s new single was a masterclass in collaboration. Skylar’s vocal versatility and unparalleled finesse gave us freedom to explore bold sonic landscapes. With JR Robinson—whose drumming legacy spans Michael Jackson to Daft Punk—and Edgar Cortázar, whose songwriting has moved millions with Luis Miguel, plus the brilliant Vanessa Campagna, an Oscar-winning Nashville legend, this track is a testament to what happens when world-class talents align. Alongside my visionary LA collective, we’ve created a soundscape that, just like Skylar, is as timeless as it is contemporary.”With nearly three-quarters of a million streams in a few months, Skylar is proving that powerful, timeless music knows no age. “I Silenced My Heart (Callé Mi Corazón)” marks a defining moment in his journey to captivate a global audience.

