SafeHaven® and Marvin Behavioral Health Partner to Expand Confidential Mental Health Support for Clinicians Nationwide

SafeHaven and Marvin Behavioral Health are partnering to provide confidential, high-quality mental health care for healthcare workers across the country.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeHaven, a leading advocate for clinician well-being, has announced a national partnership with Marvin Behavioral Health to provide confidential, high-quality mental health care for physicians, residents, PAs and other clinicians across the country. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing the mental health crisis among healthcare professionals with a model built on trust, accessibility, and clinical excellence.

Healthcare providers face immense pressure and emotional strain, yet many are reluctant to seek help due to fears that mental health treatment could jeopardize their medical licenses or careers. SafeHaven and Marvin are working to change that narrative, ensuring that clinicians receive the support they need without compromising their privacy or professional standing.

“Clinicians deserve the same privacy protections as any other patient,” said Melina Davis, CEO and Executive Vice President of the Medical Society of Virginia. “Through this partnership, we’re not only expanding access to care—we’re reinforcing a culture where seeking help is a sign of strength, not a liability. SafeHaven is proud to lead the way in creating safe, stigma-free spaces for those who care for others.”

Marvin provides confidential mental health support from licensed clinicians who specialize in the unique emotional challenges of healthcare work. Services include flexible 1:1 care with evening and weekend availability, opt-out onboarding for residents, a 24/7 crisis support line, and a focus on building long-term therapeutic relationships. For health systems, Marvin offers organizational-level insights on burnout, engagement, and clinical acuity to help reduce turnover, strengthen workforce stability, and meet the growing demand for structured mental health support.

“This is what real progress looks like,” said John Bracaglia, CEO and Co-founder of Marvin Behavioral Health. “SafeHaven is setting the standard for how states can protect the mental health of clinicians without compromising privacy or trust. Marvin’s mission has always been to build the kind of care we’d want for our own colleagues. We’re proud to help scale this model across the country.”

SafeHaven continues to work with medical societies and provider associations to advocate for legislation that ensures greater confidentiality protections for clinicians seeking mental health support. This partnership with Marvin is a powerful extension of that mission—bringing meaningful, measurable change to the lives of those on the frontlines of care.

About SafeHaven

SafeHaven is a unique well-being program created by clinicians, for clinicians. Founded by the Medical Society of Virginia (MSV), SafeHaven is dedicated to supporting the mental health and emotional resilience of healthcare professionals and their families. Our mission is to ensure that those who care for others can access confidential, stigma-free support for burnout, career fatigue, and personal challenges—without fear of professional repercussions.

SafeHaven is more than a resource—it’s a movement to restore joy, purpose, and sustainability to the practice of medicine. Learn more at safehavenhealth.org.

About Marvin

Marvin Behavioral Health provides specialized mental health support for physicians, residents, nurses, and care teams. Built by clinicians for clinicians, Marvin offers confidential high-quality virtual care, personalized provider matching, and proactive outreach—available days, nights, and weekends. Our clinical model was informed in partnership with clinical leaders from Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Harvard, and others to meet the unique needs of healthcare professionals. Learn more at meetmarvin.com.

