35 Years of the ADA: Reflecting, Celebrating, and Pushing Forward

This year, we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—a landmark civil rights law that forever changed the landscape of our nation for people with disabilities.

Signed into law on July 26, 1990, the ADA was the result of tireless advocacy by disability rights activists, families, and allies demanding equal rights, access, and dignity. It was a bold statement that people with disabilities are not second-class citizens and deserve the same opportunities to live, work, learn, and participate fully in their communities.

How the ADA Changed the Game

Before the ADA, everyday activities that many take for granted—riding a city bus, entering a school, applying for a job—were out of reach for many people with disabilities. The ADA broke down many of those barriers. It made accessibility a legal right, requiring public buildings, employers, schools, transportation, and businesses to provide reasonable accommodations and access. It made discrimination based on disability unlawful. It gave people with disabilities the legal standing to demand equal treatment.

We’ve seen its impact in every corner of life: curb cuts in sidewalks, captioning on videos, accessible voting booths, screen reader-compatible websites, and workplace accommodations that allow people with disabilities to thrive in their careers. The ADA created a foundation for accessibility and inclusion, and it’s no exaggeration to say it has transformed lives.

Empowerment in Everyday Life

At Disability Rights Mississippi, we hear stories every day about how the ADA makes a difference. A student receives the support they need to succeed in school. A job applicant gets back to work because of reasonable accommodations. A voter with a disability casts their ballot independently and privately. These are not privileges—they are rights, and the ADA is what protects them.

The law empowers individuals with disabilities to advocate for themselves, to ask for what they need, and to live with the confidence that the law is on their side.

We Still Have Work To Do

While we have made incredible progress over the past 35 years, the journey is far from over.

Many buildings and public spaces remain inaccessible. People with disabilities still face disproportionately high rates of poverty, unemployment, and discrimination. And when systems fail, too often the burden falls on the individual to fight for their rights.

We also know that disability rights don’t exist in a vacuum. They intersect with race, gender, age, sexual orientation, geography, and socioeconomic status. In Mississippi, especially, we continue to push for equity in healthcare, education, housing, transportation, and employment, and full inclusion in home and community.

DRMS Is Here for the Next Chapter

At Disability Rights Mississippi, we are proud to be part of the legacy of the ADA—and we are committed to ensuring its promise is fully realized. Every day, we work to protect and advocate for the rights of people with disabilities across our state.

Whether we’re standing up for a child’s right to an inclusive education, supporting someone unjustly institutionalized, or helping a voter access the ballot box, we are carrying the spirit of the ADA forward.

Celebrate With Us—and Keep Pushing

We invite you to join us in celebrating 35 years of the ADA. Reflect on the progress we’ve made, uplift the voices of people with disabilities, and recommit to the fight for full inclusion.

Because 35 years in, the message is still clear: Disability rights are civil rights—and we’re not done yet.