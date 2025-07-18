Social Firm Wins Gold at 2025 Hermes Creative Awards and 15th Web Excellence Awards

Social Firm Wins Gold at Hermes Creative Awards and Web Excellence Awards We created a completely reimagined website with sport-specific navigation, integrated e-commerce for 126 products, and strategic digital advertising campaigns across Google Ads and social media platforms.

Columbus Agency Earns Dual International Recognition for Sports Imports E-Commerce Website Design

These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital space.” — Jason Willis, Creative Director

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Firm , a leading digital marketing and web development agency, has been honored with dual international awards for its innovative work on the Sports Imports e-commerce website . The company earned a Gold award in the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards in the Electronic Media/Social Media/Interactive Media category for Website Overall (Business-to-Business). It was also recognized as a Winner in the 15th Web Excellence Awards.The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in traditional and emerging media, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). This year's competition attracted entries from across the United States, Canada, and 30 other countries. Gold Awards are presented to work that exceeds industry standards, with only approximately 20% of entrants receiving this distinction."We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence," stated Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and Strategic Marketing Director. "These recognitions validate our team's dedication to creating digital experiences that not only look exceptional but deliver measurable business results for our clients."The Web Excellence Awards are a pioneering platform that acknowledges and promotes excellence in web development and digital innovation globally. The awards celebrate an impressive array of talent and innovation from around the globe, reinforcing their mission to recognize extraordinary achievements by creative teams and individuals worldwide.The award-winning Sports Imports website represented a comprehensive digital transformation challenge. Sports Imports needed to match their authority in the sports equipment industry with a streamlined user experience, sport-specific navigation, and effective showcase of their extensive multi-sport product catalog. Social Firm developed a completely reimagined website with sport-specific navigation, integrated e-commerce for 126 products, and strategic digital advertising campaigns across multiple platforms."These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital space," added Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director. "Being recognized at this international level not only highlights our achievements but also motivates us to continue raising the bar for industry standards."The results speak for themselves: the new digital presence delivered an exceptional 10:1 return on ad spend throughout 2024 and into 2025, generating substantial increases in both direct e-commerce revenue and high-value qualified leads for Sports Imports."What makes these awards particularly meaningful is that they recognize both the creative excellence and the business impact of our work," concluded Willis. "We're proud to create digital experiences that win awards and drive real results for our clients."# # #About Social FirmFounded in 2010, Social Firm is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital marketing and design agency that combines expert digital marketers and designers to create a team passionate about technology and creativity. This team helps companies of all sizes succeed online, engage with their customers, and achieve long-term business success. Schedule your free digital audit with Social Firm.About the Hermes Creative AwardsThe Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in traditional and emerging media. It is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which celebrates the work of creative professionals while supporting the industry's philanthropic spirit. Judging is rigorous, with high standards maintained across all categories.About the Web Excellence AwardsThe Web Excellence Awards are a premier international competition that celebrates the best in web development and digital innovation. Established to recognize and promote excellence across the digital industry, the Web Excellence Awards provide a global platform for innovation and creativity to be acknowledged.

