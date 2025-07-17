Hands-Free, Hassle-Free: illumibite is Launching on Kickstarter with the Flashlight Built to Bite

illumibite: the first flashlight combining sleek handheld use with a hygienic bite grip for effortless, strap-free hands-free lighting.

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Say goodbye to awkward flashlight juggling and sweaty headlamps. illumibite, the world’s first dual-use flashlight designed for true hands-free use—without straps, clamps, or biting down on hard plastic—is launching on Kickstarter Compact, rechargeable via USB-C, and engineered for durability, illumibite is purpose-built for anyone who’s ever had to hold a flashlight in their mouth just to get the job done.“Let’s be honest—most of us have done it,” says Dan Leask, Founder of illumibite. “You’re in a crawlspace, under the sink, or up in the attic, and you need both hands. illumibite is the tool I always wished I had—and now it’s here.”A Real-World Problem Solved with Real IngenuityDan, who also owns Solar Pest Solutions, regularly works in tight spaces installing critter guards along rooftop solar panels. Frustrated by headlamps that slipped off or interfered with safety gear—and tired of clenching flashlights between his teeth—Dan and his wife, Jordan, set out to invent a smarter solution.True Dual-Use Design – One Light, Two Powerful Ways to Use Itillumibite is purpose-built for both hands-free precision and comfortable handheld use, adapting instantly to your workflow.- In Hands-Free Mode, the soft bite grip fits securely and comfortably in your mouth—modeled after a mouthguard for a hygienic, jaw-friendly solution that doesn’t interfere with helmets, safety glasses, or face shields.- In Handheld Mode, the protective mouthpiece cover snaps over the bite grip, transforming illumibite into a sleek, smooth flashlight that fits naturally in your hand—perfect for traditional use, toolboxes, or quick tasks.This dual-function design eliminates the need for separate tools. The cover not only protects the bite grip from dust and debris, but also enhances grip and ergonomics during handheld use—making illumibite the only flashlight that seamlessly fits your workflow, your gear, and your pocket.Built for the Real World-Precision Beam Control – The light follows your exact line of sight, eliminating misaligned beams and distracting shadows.-7 Lighting Modes + Memory Function – • White: 5, 20, 50, 150, 300 lumens • Red: 5 and 15 lumens-Rugged Yet Lightweight – Weighs just 3.6 oz, IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, and tough enough for demanding environments.-Rechargeable and Long-Lasting – USB-C powered with up to 50 hours of runtime on a single charge.-Removable Bite Grip – Easily detaches for thorough cleaning and sanitation after use.-10 Color Options – Choose from a range of colors to match your gear, your style, or differentiate units among team members.Not Just a Gadget—A Game-Changer for Trades, Safety, and Everyday UseUnlike clunky headlamps or DIY bite-light hacks, illumibite is designed for comfort, functionality, and real-world use. Whether you’re a tradesperson, mechanic, first responder, camper, or weekend DIYer, illumibite gives you light exactly where you need it—without compromise.“It’s not flashy tech—it’s smart, practical innovation,” says Jordan Leask, Co-Founder. “It’s about giving people a better way to do what they already do every day.”Launching on Kickstarterillumibite is launching on Kickstarter, offering exclusive launch pricing and perks. Supporters will help bring this made-for-the-field tool to life and be among the first to experience truly hands-free lighting.🟢 Kickstarter Link: illumibite Pro – Hands-Free EDC FlashlightMedia Contact:Jordan LeaskCo-Founder, illumibite📧 jordan@illumibite.com📞 908-335-6774High-resolution images, B-roll, and media samples are available upon request.

