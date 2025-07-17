Planet Home Lending Boosts Efficiency for Correspondent Sellers with eNote Acceptance

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Correspondent lenders looking to capitalize on the latest rate decreases through refinances can count on increased speed and accuracy when working with Planet Home Lending Correspondent , which accepts electronic promissory notes (eNotes) for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae loans. Approved sellers gain a faster, more efficient way to deliver loans—while improving execution, eliminating signature errors, and enhancing borrower satisfaction.“Giving lenders even the slightest edge in this market—like the ability to close loans faster—benefits the entire industry, and eNotes do exactly that,” said Jason Mac Gloan, SVP Correspondent Sales at Planet Home Lending . “Planet’s eNote acceptance reflects our ongoing commitment to providing correspondent lenders with competitive pricing, streamlined delivery, and the operational flexibility they need in any market climate.”eNotes are the digital equivalent of paper promissory notes and a key component of a fully digital mortgage transaction. They enable seamless delivery through the MERSeRegistry and offer faster turn times, fewer errors, and enhanced security.“Accepting eNotes is another way we’re simplifying delivery and increasing efficiency for our correspondent partners,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. “We’re continually investing in tools and technology that help sellers scale their digital mortgage capabilities.”Planet’s Correspondent Division offers a competitively priced suite of conventional, government, and niche loan products supported by highly automated, seller-friendly processes, Mac Gloan explained. The channel’s eNote capability supports the broader strategy to deliver ease, speed, and confidence in every transaction.To participate, lenders must be integrated with a MERS-compliant eVault provider and follow Planet’s eNote delivery instructions, which are available to approved sellers. For more information about becoming an approved seller or delivering eNotes to Planet, visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or email CorrespondentSupport@PHLCorrespondent.com.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, Planet Financial Group provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. Planet Financial Group is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet Home Lending improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com. About Planet Management Group, LLCPlanet Management Group, LLC, Rochester, N.Y., (NMLS # 2436134) maximizes the value of diverse investor assets through active management. For more information about Planet Management Group, please visit https://planetmanagementgroup.com.

