In Washington Monthly Article, NCHE’s Dr. Gail C. Christopher Reveals Poll Results Demonstrating Americans Seek Unity

Dr. Christopher states that the stark contrast between public sentiment and government actions underscores an urgent need for the two to be more aligned.

Dr. Gail C. Christopher, executive director of The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), writes for Washington Monthly that NCHE’s 3rd Annual Heart of America Survey provides a unique and robust counter-narrative to the prevailing cynicism and pessimism dominating the national discourse.

“The nationally representative survey paints a distinct picture, diverging from the divisiveness prevalent on the internet, social media, and partisan news outlets,” Dr Christopher writes in the article, and continues, “The survey revealed a strong and growing desire for unity, empathy, and racial healing nationwide.”

Dr. Christopher adds that the responses to the immigration issue “revealed a significant disparity between disruptive government practices that instill fear and trepidation and the public's fervent longing for peace and civility. The results reflect the heartfelt sentiments of everyday Americans, who seek good jobs, fair wages, and low inflation as they raise their families and pursue the American dream.”

The polling firm, Burson’s Insights, Data, and Intelligence Group, conducted 1301 online interviews with adults from May 30 to June 9. A powerful consensus emerged: 73 percent of Americans agree that all immigrants, regardless of legal status, should be guaranteed due process. The steadfast commitment to justice and fairness transcends partisan politics - 88 percent of Democrats, 80 percent of Republicans, and 83 percent of Independents want to balance welcoming immigrants and ensuring border security. Dr. Christopher writes that the stark contrast between public sentiment and government actions underscores the urgent need for the two to be more aligned.

“Despite Executive Orders that suppress authentic expressions of our diverse and complex racial and ethnic struggles past and present, our poll reveals that the American public desires a different path – one that fosters equitable opportunities and a strong, growing passion for unity, empathy, and racial healing across the nation,” she writes. “This desire for unity and empathy offers a hopeful vision for the future, where these values can help bridge political and social divides.”

Notably, Dr. Christopher adds, “The contrasts between the authentic narratives disclosed by the survey and government policies and practices raise significant questions: Can America have a healthy democracy when public policies do not track with public opinion, and in some cases seem to careen in opposite directions? Is a resounding Call to Action required to move public opinion and public sector leadership into closer alignment, and would that effectively lower the temperature on the heated discourse on a wide range of issues? “

Now in its third year, Dr. Christopher explains in the article why NCHE created its Heart of America Survey. “Recognizing the profound connection between chronic fear, stress, and overall health, as well as the role that the national discourse plays in shaping them, we sought to create a more authentic narrative about the actual priorities, emotional desires, and aspirations of the broader population,” she writes.

“We believe accurate and truthful assessments can yield conversations, policies, and practices that address actual problems and concerns, rather than those manufactured or created through crass manipulation, ultimately leading to improved health. For instance, NCHE believes the best way to overcome bigotry and hatred is to reveal how small it is in terms of the general population.”

About NCHE

Founded in 2014, NCHE was established to promote health equity through action, leadership, inclusion, and collaboration. We work to create environments that foster the best possible health outcomes for all populations, regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or nativity. NCHE also works to improve conditions for health and well-being, including housing, education, income and wealth, and the physical and social environment. Further, it is imperative that we address historical and contemporary structural, institutional, and interpersonal racism, which fuels inequities in our society.

