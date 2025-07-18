National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) Continues to Grow, Welcomes New Members

NFTA welcomes top aviation leaders to its board, uniting industry voices to advance safety, innovation, and sustainability in U.S. flight training.

We are excited to welcome these new members to the NFTA. Their commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in flight training aligns perfectly with our vision of shaping the future of aviation.” — Lee Collins, CEO of NFTA

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA), a leading aviation association representing professional flight training providers and industry-wide stakeholders across the United States, is thrilled to announce the addition of numerous distinguished new members to join their board of directors:

Aviator Pro, Flex Air, Flight Schedule Pro, HILO Aviation, Leadership in Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, PilExOS, Redbird Flight, SAFE, Sling Pilot Academy, Stratus Financial. These organizations join NFTA’s growing network of leading flight training providers, strengthening its mission to unify, promote, and protect America’s flight training industry.

NFTA, founded in 2022, represents over 600 flight training organizations nationwide and continues to expand its influence in national aviation discussions. The addition of these new board members will enhance NFTA’s ability to address critical issues, such as the modernization of flight training, and the ongoing pilot shortage, while fostering collaboration among industry leaders and stakeholders across the full aviation spectrum.

“The inclusion of our new members underscores NFTA’s role as a unified voice for entities involved in flight training,” said NFTA VP: Legislative Affairs, Scott Firsing PhD. “Their expertise and forward-thinking approaches will help us drive meaningful change in flight training and aviation as a whole.”

NFTA invites other dynamic flight training organizations to join its mission. Learn more by visiting www.nftaus.org.

About National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA)

NFTA is a Washington, D.C.-based trade association dedicated to representing companies and organizations in the flight training arena. Focused on safety, efficiency, and cost-effective training, NFTA advocates for policies that support the aviation industry’s growth and addresses critical challenges like the pilot shortage.

