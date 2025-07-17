Author Patrick L. Scott Discusses ‘A Just Revenge’ and Its Themes of Vengeance on BrightWord Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patrick L. Scott, known for his gripping storytelling and nuanced characters, was recently featured on The BrightWord Books Podcast to discuss his powerful novel, A Just Revenge. Scott’s book takes readers on a harrowing journey through the turbulent counterculture of the 1960s while exploring timeless questions about justice, guilt, and the cost of vengeance.

A Just Revenge follows Sean Roberts, a devoted young farmer whose world shatters when his girlfriend vanishes into San Francisco’s drug-fueled hippie scene. At the desperate request of her parents, Sean reinvents himself as George Wescot, stepping into a morally decaying underworld of wealth, pleasure, and exploitation. Armed with skills honed in hunting and survival, George’s quest for answers drags him from California’s shadowy streets to distant corners of India and Europe. What begins as a mission to rescue becomes a relentless pursuit of those responsible for the pain inflicted on the woman he once loved—and the people who failed her.

During his in-depth interview on The BrightWord Books Podcast, Scott offered rare insight into the hidden depths of his characters and the moral tightrope they walk. Reflecting on questions from the show, Scott revealed how reader interpretations have reshaped his own understanding of Sean’s transformation into George—an evolution that blurs the lines between justice and vigilantism.

“One of the biggest surprises since publishing A Just Revenge is how readers see symbolism I didn’t even realize was there,” Scott shared during the podcast. “It’s made me re-examine how guilt and forgiveness run through the heart of the novel—and through us all.”

The podcast explored everything from the vivid 1960s setting to Scott’s writing rituals and personal experiences that shaped the book’s raw emotional truth. Listeners learned how the author’s background—as a lawyer, athlete, and global traveler—informs his exploration of themes like moral decay, privilege, and the psychological toll of revenge.

When asked what he hopes readers carry with them, Scott emphasized, “I want people to question the cost of vengeance and whether closure is ever truly possible. If Sean’s journey makes someone look deeper into their own ideas of justice and forgiveness, then this story has done its job.”

As for what’s next, Scott hinted that Sean’s world may yet expand—possibly through spin-offs, short stories, or even a screen adaptation that captures the novel’s gritty, haunting tone. Until then, readers can experience the intense, morally complex world of A Just Revenge for themselves.

A Just Revenge is available now on Amazon and other major booksellers.

Listen to Patrick L. Scott’s full conversation on The BrightWord Books Podcast today.

About the Author:

Patrick L. Scott draws on a rich life as an adventurer, lawyer, and observer of human nature to craft stories that challenge, unsettle, and provoke thought. He lives and writes with a relentless curiosity about what drives people to the edge—and what it takes to come back.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.